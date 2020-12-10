Inspira Technologies Reveals the AXT - An Intelligent System that Directly Oxygenates Blood for Respiratory Care

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Ltd., an innovative medical technology company, today revealed its revolutionary respiratory support system, the AXT, the world's first technology to directly oxygenate blood and stabilize patient oxygen levels, preventing the need for mechanical ventilation.

The AXT system (PRNewsfoto/Inspira Technologies)

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the disadvantages and weaknesses of invasive mechanical ventilation, including high medical risks and costs, as well as associated intensive care unit (ICU) and medical staff constraints. Unlucky COVID-19 patients faced with invasive mechanical ventilation treatment need to beat high mortality rates, which, even prior to the pandemic, were at discouraging levels.

Last week, Inspira announced that it filed a patent application for its new AXT system, as a preventive treatment to avoid the use of invasive mechanical ventilation.

Inspira is now revealing the AXT system as the world's first system to directly oxygenate blood and remove carbon dioxide, all while leaving a patient awake, alert, and breathing to their capacity - which can all be done outside of the ICU.

The AXT system is five times smaller than invasive mechanical ventilation machines and allows, for the first time, mobility, simplicity, and flexibility.

Beyond its advanced look and feel, the AXT system is highly functional and easy to use, allowing deployment in numerous configurations and settings. The system has a broad range of oxygenation ability, however, for most patients, the system's full capabilities will not be required.

The frame is made of medical grade aluminum and magnesium, making it highly durable. The disposable components of the system are provided as a single combined set, which is connected in a "Plug & Play" fashion to the system. The system's smart and beautifully lit touchscreen is divided into three main operational zones: the patient's vital signs, the system controls and various data collected from the patient's surrounds. A user-friendly operational dial is conveniently located below the screen.

The AXT system also has built-in self-initiation technology developed by the Company, which eliminates the need for specialized technicians or medical staff for its operation.

The system includes a number of innovative blood oxygenation features, including the ability to automatically adjust its performance based on patient information and vital signs.

"Inspira's AXT system is a fundamental game changer in the field of blood oxygenation," commented Yigal Kassif, MD. Chairman, Israel ECMO Society & Cardiac Surgeon at Sheba Medical Center– ranked among the top 10 best hospitals in the world by Newsweek. "This smart, affordable and simple to use system will make treatment more accessible and at a much earlier stage of treatment, far less invasive, much safer and more effective. My colleagues and I are more than excited to implement this new technology and provide better care to our patients."

About Inspira Technologies:

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory support space. The Company has developed a breakthrough respiratory support system, the AXT, which directly oxygenates blood and immediately elevates and stabilizes patient oxygen levels. The AXT system is a preventative alternative to highly invasive mechanical ventilation systems, preventing the need for medically induced comas and intubation. The technology solution lowers the risks and costs of existing ventilation systems by allowing patients to remain awake and mobile during treatment, and the simple system design allows for broader medical use.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373061/Inspira_Technologies_AXT_system.jpg



SOURCE Inspira Technologies