Inspira Technologies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira"), a pioneer in life support technology with a vision to supersede traditional mechanical ventilators, today announced that its CEO and the Company's President will attend the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. 

The Company co-founders, CEO, Dagi Ben-Noon, and President, Joe Hayon, are scheduled to meet with both medical device and strategic consulting companies at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. This is ahead of the expected U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Clearance of the Inspira life support device that directly oxygenates blood, in the first half of 2024.

Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies, remarked, "Following the recent unveiling of our device at the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization conference, many companies in the life support industry have acknowledged our capabilities, establishing the grounds for potential strategic advances. We are possibly just months away from FDA clearance, and the industry is watching."

About J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 

The J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference is the industry's biggest gathering, bringing together more than 8,000 investors, industry professionals, senior government officials and 550 global healthcare companies — ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small-cap and emerging private companies — to discuss the latest market trends and medical innovations.

Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is targeting to lead the way in transforming life-support care. Its innovative solutions are paving the way for direct blood oxygenation, bypassing the lungs, and potentially reducing the need for traditional mechanical ventilation. Beyond this, the Company is committed to advancing blood circulation technology and incorporating AI-driven monitoring systems. These advancements are part of its strategy to offer more patient-focused, data-informed care. The integration of these technologies signifies the potential to enhance patient outcomes and streamline hospital operations, marking a new era in respiratory care.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements under US Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based only on the current expectations of the management of the Company. They are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses the prospective attendance to the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference of its CEO and President, the timing and expected FDA approval of its life support device, its potential strategic advances, and the belief that some in the industry are watching the Company's progress. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

