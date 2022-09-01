Inspira™ Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investor Conference

RA'ANANA, ISRAEL, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, today announced that Joe Hayon, President and Co-Founder of Inspira Technologies, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investor Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The presentation will go live on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Joe Hayon will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13-14, 2022. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (Inspira™ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

