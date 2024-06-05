Inspira™ to Exhibit the FDA Cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 System at a World-Renowned Event in the Sector

The event is an opportunity to present and demonstrate new products and technologies to potential customers and strategic partners

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a breakthrough medical technology company, is proud to announce plans to exhibit the INSPIRA™ ART100 System, recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), at the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) conference in Detroit, Michigan between September 29 to October 1, 2024.

This event provides the Company with an opportunity to present the system in front of healthcare representatives, physicians and perfusionists as well as medical device companies attending. Participants at the event will have the opportunity to pre-schedule meetings and personal demonstrations of the device at the Company's exhibiting booth at this link.

The INSPIRA™ ART100 system is FDA cleared for use by licensed physicians and perfusionists to perform cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. The system offers advanced software, intra-hospital portability and versatility, and can be used with a wide range of disposables.

Joe Hayon, President and Co-founder of Inspira Technologies said "We are excited to present the INSPIRA™ ART100 at the event. I will elaborate more on the event on the upcoming conference call scheduled for 9:00 am Eastern Time on June 20, 2024."

About ELSO organization

The ELSO is an international nonprofit consortium of healthcare institutions, researchers, and industry partners. The organization provides support to those delivering extracorporeal life support through continuing education, guidelines, original research, publications, and a comprehensive registry of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patient data. ECMO clinicians, research scientists, and members of regulatory and public health institutions are eligible for membership in ELSO. There are currently over 20,000 users and center members from over 50 countries. Memberships allow physicians, nurses, perfusionists, respiratory therapists, researchers, and other healthcare professionals to become more directly involved in the world's largest ECMO community.

https://www.elso.org/home.aspx

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the life support arena. The INSPIRA™ ART (Gen 2), also known as the INSPIRA™ ART500, shall include the Company's Adaptive Blood Oxygenation technology and is being designed to continuously measure the patient's blood parameters in real-time, delivering needed oxygen volume straight into the blood. By elevating patient oxygen saturation levels in minutes, this technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment and therefore may enable patients to be treated in and beyond intensive care units, reducing the need for mechanical ventilation systems that requires intubation and medically induced coma.

The Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INSPIRA ART100, a Cardiopulmonary Bypass System.

The Company's other products, including the INSPIRA ART (Gen 2) and HYLA™ blood sensor, have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the prospective exhibition of the INSPIRA™ ART100 system at the event and potential benefits of its products. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov

