Inspira Wins Saviynt Commercial Channel Partner of the Year

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. , a provider of business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, today announced its status as Saviynt Channel Partner of the Year – Commercial Regional. This prestigious award celebrates a partnership that enables Inspira to bring Saviynt's cutting-edge identity governance solutions to a wider audience and provide joint customers with the tools needed to secure their digital assets against modern threats.

As a valued implementation and MSSP partner, Inspira works closely with Saviynt to deliver innovative solutions that help clients navigate complex identity and access management (IAM) challenges. Saviynt recognized Inspira's global cyber IAM practice for its agility, speed of execution, and roster of skilled cybersecurity professionals that provide an elevated customer experience for Saviynt customers.

IAM solutions are key to maintaining a heightened security posture and securing client ecosystems. Inspira's outcome-based IAM services provide improved return on investment by eliminating shelfware (unused software), enabling joint customers to simplify their solution stack and strengthen security.

Jeff Margolies, chief strategy officer, Saviynt, said: "Organizations today are grappling with a vast array of available cybersecurity point solutions that can make it difficult to choose. Inspira and Saviynt are helping simplify this process by enabling organizations of any size with access to best-in-breed services and solutions that work for them – no matter how large or small they may be. Securing the digital world of today and tomorrow is our number one priority."

Geetanjali Sethi, Managing Director and Global Head of Alliances, Inspira, said: "Navigating identity access management within an organization can be a daunting task for teams with limited cybersecurity personnel. At Inspira Enterprise, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers and providing them with the best solutions to meet their business needs wherever they may be. Working with Saviynt, we are continuing to drive innovation to help more organizations advance toward their cybersecurity maturity goals and look forward to the launch of joint outcome-based converged IAM solutions to address client challenges."

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as I-AM Digital, Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

