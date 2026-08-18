Inspirata AI Delivers Record Q2 with Five Major Academic Cancer Centers Selecting Its Native AI Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirata AI today announced a record-breaking second quarter, highlighted by five leading academic cancer centers selecting Inspirata AI & ONCO as their single platform enterprise cancer registry solution. The new multi-year customer partnerships span Arizona, southeastern Minnesota, two leading health systems in southeastern Pennsylvania in the Philadelphia region, and Southeastern Georgia.

Each organization was seeking the same outcome: a single, end-to-end cancer registry solution supported AI platform capable of improving operational efficiency, automating reportable only casefinding and oncology data abstraction in real time, and delivering measurable ROI across their oncology enterprise.

The Inspirata AI/ONCO solution leverages a patented native-AI platform that combines deep search, knowledge bases, inference, and machine learning to surface only reportable cases in real time with 99% accuracy. Unlike LLMs that rely on data entry into the EMR and internal coding that causes six to eight week delays in harvesting data, Inspirata AI surfaces over 600 meaningful data elements like molecular and genetic markers in real time. Pairing the most powerful, accurate, and proven native AI oncology platform with the most proven and modern CDMS, ONCO, Inc's OWA, the solution provides the most relevant and powerful registry platform available in market today.

Inspirata AI in partnership with ONCO enables forward thinking health systems to streamline cancer registry operations and leverage real time oncology data across the enterprise to assist with improved patient outcomes, reduce patient leakage, increased patient acquisition, and increased revenues.

"Health systems are moving beyond point solutions," said a senior executive stakeholder from one of the Philadelphia-area health systems. "We were looking for a trusted partner that truly understands the power of cancer data and could provide a single, AI-enabled platform with measurable business value. Inspirata AI and ONCO delivered the end-to-end solution we were searching for—combining speed, accuracy, automation, and the expertise to help us scale with confidence."

The momentum reflects a growing shift among large health systems toward native AI oncology platforms that can demonstrate rapid implementation, measurable ROI, and long-term strategic value. For these organizations, the search for a trusted enterprise cancer registry partner ended with Inspirata AI and ONCO.

Contact Inspirata AI to explore solutions for your cancer registry.

About Inspirata AI

Using our native AI platform that is specifically optimized for oncology, Inspirata AI helps cancer programs identify reportable cancer cases in real time, directly from source documents from clinical systems including AP-LIS, radiology, and clinical documentation. This real-time capability is driven by direct AP-LIS integration and FHIR-based interoperability, a level of direct, standards-based connectivity that distinguishes Inspirata AI from other registry solutions on the market.

Using our end-to-end cancer registry workflow automation solution, healthcare organizations can significantly improve their cancer data casefinding, data abstraction, reporting, and data analytics in a single platform, reducing manual burden and gaining earlier visibility into patients' clinical data across their cancer care continuum.

"A major differentiator is that we use a wide range of AI technologies, each where it best fits, coupled with our own native AI platform and large language models," said George Cernille, Chief Technology Officer at Inspirata AI. "Unlike what most people are doing now — using an LLM for everything, even if it is not the best choice — we use our own proprietary algorithms for fast concept detection and inclusion of complex domain knowledge, combined with machine learning and generative AI where each best applies."

This is where Inspirata AI leads the pack: industry-leading accuracy in casefinding and in the application of complex inferencing, including SEER tumor rules.

Delivering 99% accuracy and actionable oncology intelligence, Inspirata AI transforms cancer registry operations from a traditional cost center into a strategic asset that can support oncology service line revenue growth, patient retention, accreditation readiness, research initiatives, and informed clinical and business decision-making.

Trusted by many large healthcare organizations nationwide, for decades, Inspirata AI empowers cancer programs to maximize the value of their oncology data and remove duplicate data entry, enabling the service line to identify more patients quickly, retain more patients within their network, and improve patient outcomes across their cancer care journey.

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SOURCE Inspirata AI