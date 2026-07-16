Inspirata AI Unveils Rebrand Backed by Two Decades of Cancer Registry Innovation and a Deepened Partnership with ONCO Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirata today announced it has rebranded as Inspirata AI, marking a new chapter powered by enhanced, native AI-driven cancer casefinding, data abstraction, and reporting capabilities and a strengthened partnership with ONCO Inc. The updated name reflects extensive enhancements, engineering and integration work completed over the past year, resulting in a more connected, end-to-end system for cancer registry operations across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The Inspirata AI platform leverages a proprietary native AI/NLP engine, supplemented by LLM API integrations where appropriate, to identify reportable cancer cases in real time. Through direct source connectivity and FHIR-based integration with AP-LIS, radiology, and clinical record systems, the platform analyzes source documents as they are generated, enabling timely and accurate case identification for cancer registry workflows. Through this rebrand, Inspirata AI has strengthened its integration with ONCO's registry workflow tools, giving cancer programs a single, seamless, automated solution for casefinding through data abstraction, reporting, and data analytics, eliminating duplicate data entry and manual burden along the way.

"This rebrand represents far more than a new name. It reflects years of engineering investment in an AI engine by Inspirata AI (formerly Artificial Intelligence in Medicine -AIM) that has powered cancer registries for two decades. And now, our partnership with ONCO, provides our customers the first and only end-to-end cancer registry solution on the market," said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata AI. "Together, we've built a system that gives cancer registry teams earlier visibility into their clinical data and gives healthcare organizations a real strategic business advantage."

Jim Hendrickson, Co-CEO of ONCO Inc., echoed that sentiment: "Our collaboration with Inspirata AI has never been better. By aligning our workflow expertise and our cancer registry software (cancer data management system) with their native AI-driven technology, we're able to offer registry teams a genuine, end-to-end cancer registry solution, one where accuracy, speed, and completeness all come together."

With 99% accuracy and significantly improved cancer registry workflow and productivity, Inspirata AI helps healthcare organizations transform cancer registry operations from a cost center into a strategic asset, supporting oncology service line growth, patient retention, accreditation readiness, and research initiatives.

To learn more about Inspirata AI, our technology, and our integrated partnership with ONCO, please visit:

End-to-End Cancer Registry Solution | Inspirata + ONCO.

About Inspirata AI

Using our native AI platform that is specifically optimized for oncology, Inspirata AI helps cancer programs identify reportable cancer cases in real time, directly from source documents from clinical systems including AP-LIS, radiology, and clinical documentation. This real-time capability is driven by direct AP-LIS integration and FHIR-based interoperability, a level of direct, standards-based connectivity that distinguishes Inspirata AI from other registry solutions on the market.

Using our end-to-end cancer registry workflow automation solution, healthcare organizations can significantly improve their cancer data casefinding, data abstraction, reporting, and data analytics in a single platform, reducing manual burden and gaining earlier visibility into patients' clinical data across their cancer care continuum.

"A major differentiator is that we use a wide range of AI technologies, each where it best fits, coupled with our own native AI platform and large language models," said George Cernille, Chief Technology Officer at Inspirata AI. "Unlike what most people are doing now — using an LLM for everything, even if it is not the best choice — we use our own proprietary algorithms for fast concept detection and inclusion of complex domain knowledge, combined with machine learning and generative AI where each best applies."

This is where Inspirata AI leads the pack: industry-leading accuracy in casefinding and in the application of complex inferencing, including SEER tumor rules.

Delivering 99% accuracy and actionable oncology intelligence, Inspirata AI transforms cancer registry operations from a traditional cost center into a strategic asset that can support oncology service line revenue growth, patient retention, accreditation readiness, research initiatives, and informed clinical and business decision-making.

Trusted by many large healthcare organizations nationwide, for decades, Inspirata AI empowers cancer programs to maximize the value of their oncology data and remove duplicate data entry, enabling the service line to identify more patients quickly, retain more patients within their network, and improve patient outcomes across their cancer care journey.

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SOURCE Inspirata AI