Inspiration Abounds During UGM Dallas Project Vintage Runway Homeless to Hopeful Fashion Show

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year where hope and inspiration are needed more than ever, the creators of Project Vintage Runway successfully assembled top designers to transform the women of UGM Dallas Center of Hope to reflect their journey from Homeless to Hopeful. Click to View Photos

Guests who viewed the fashion show on Facebook Live were captivated by Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week Designer, Danny Nguyen, who never disappoints his audiences with designs that accentuate the beauty of all women. He has created the opportunity to purchase a custom made dress and photoshoot to support the event at www.projectvintagerunway.com. Designer Terri Ives also created a beautiful, eye-catching original creation. Watch Fashion Show Video

"This year has been especially challenging for UGM Dallas Center of Hope," noted Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas. "The women receiving a makeover and hitting the runway in the incredible designs was a beautiful embodiment of their transformation from homeless to hopeful."

The event focused on the stories of these inspirational women who have persevered through incredible circumstances to come out stronger. UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter offers not only shelter and nutritional meals to residents but also educational assistance, job training and life skills training.

"We were pleased with the response of our first virtual event and are looking forward to bringing back our in-person event in 2021," stated Margaret McKoin, Project Vintage Runway Fashion Show Creator and CEO of The Time Group.

Presented by Project Vintage Runway Charity Boutique and Interstate Batteries, emcees for the event were Isaiah Stanback, Dallas Cowboys Analyst and NFL Superbowl Champion, and Starlene Stringer, Dallas-based radio and television personality. Sponsors for the fashion show included beautycounter, American Airlines, Virgin Hotels, WiseLift, Texas de Brazil, Off the Bone Barbeque, The Time Group, Asian Mint, Preston Trail Sports & Family Chiropractic, Mona Jain Jewelry, The Original Pancake House DFW, KLTY, 3015 at Trinity Groves, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants, TOASTED Coffee & Kitchen, Re-Teck, Steadfast Fitness & Performance, Tootie Pie Co. & The Cake Plate, and Best of Guide.

For more information about Project Vintage Runway, visit www.projectvintagerunway.com. For more information on UGM Dallas or to donate to Center of Hope, visit www.ugmdallas.org.

