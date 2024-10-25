Inspiration and Innovation at the WOC Symposium 2024

A Day of Learning, Networking, and Growth on November 13, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® is thrilled to announce the WOC Symposium 2024, a hybrid event designed to educate, connect, and empower women of color in the philanthropic sector. On November 13, 2024, the event will commence with a series of virtual sessions at 9:30 AM ET, concluding with a special in-person keynote conversation and networking reception at the AIANY | Center for Architecture, located at 536 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10012, starting at 6:00 PM ET.

WOC 2024 Symposium Keynote Conversation

The highlight of the day will be an engaging in-person keynote conversation that explores the intersection of philanthropy and social impact.

Highlights of the Symposium Include:

In-Depth Virtual Sessions

Participants will engage with experts on essential topics such as "Accelerating Innovation: A Conversation on Artificial Intelligence, Fundraising, and Philanthropy" and "Building and Maintaining a Successful and Inclusive Development Team." Speakers include industry leaders like Meena Das (NamasteData), Giselle Melo (Matr Ventures), Hawa Abdul (Hawa Cosmetics), Sara Lomelin (Philanthropy Together), Hali Lee (Asian Women Giving Circle, Anjelica Garcia (Ms. Foundation for Women), among others. For a complete list of speakers, visit our website: https://www.woc-fp.com/symposium/speakers

Dynamic Keynote Conversation

The in-person keynote will feature Yolanda F. Johnson, Founder and CEO of (WOC)®, in a thought-provoking discussion with Deborah Koenigsberger, Founder and CEO of Hearts of Gold Inc.

Networking and Community Building

The evening's reception provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to network, share experiences, and forge valuable connections within the philanthropic community.

Schedule of Events:

9:30 AM - 9:55 AM ET : WOC Up This Morning Plenary Session

WOC Up This Morning Plenary Session 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET : Virtual Sessions focusing on philanthropy, fundraising, and inclusive values

Virtual Sessions focusing on philanthropy, fundraising, and inclusive values 6:00 PM ET : In-Person Keynote Conversation and Networking Reception

For more information and registration, visit our website at https://www.woc-fp.com/symposium/register

Thank You to Our 2024 Sponsors:

Champion Sponsor:

The New York Women's Foundation

Additional Generous Support From:

Boyden

CCS Fundraising

Development Guild, DDI

Daylight Advisors

Philanthropy Together

About Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)®

WOC® champions, supports, and uplifts women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic sectors, providing a strong community and unmatched professional development opportunities. Based in NYC, WOC® has a broad reach, impacting five regions, 38 states, and four countries. To learn more, visit www.woc-fp.com.

About Yolanda F. Johnson

Yolanda F. Johnson is the Founder of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® and CEO of YFJ Consulting. She is a recognized leader in philanthropy, known for her innovative approaches to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. To access WOC press materials, click here. Founder Yolanda F. Johnson is available for interviews about WOC, the upcoming WOC Symposium in NYC, and issues pertaining to the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy community. To arrange interviews, contact Vera Martinoska, [email protected].

Media Contact:

Vera Martinoska

(617) 637-5627

[email protected]

WOC Social Media Links: Instagram, LinkedIn

SOURCE Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)