Inspiration Meets Investment: Good Soil Forum Taps into the Rhythm of Entrepreneurship, Hosts One of U.S.'s Largest Seed Capital Competitions to Increase Small Business Ownership

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes Enterprises, a social impact company led by Chairman T.D. Jakes and the brainchild behind the Good Soil Movement, is looking to make North Texas home to a confluence of ideas, events and business-related social hot-spots ahead of Juneteenth and Black Music Month by bringing the annual Good Soil Forum to the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas on June 13-15, 2024. The long-time entrepreneur and faith leader is utilizing the Good Soil Forum as a moment to highlight the nation's and particularly Dallas' thriving entrepreneurial, business and cultural scene in turn bringing thousands of people and millions of dollars to the area. Dallas consistently ranks near the top of annual economic studies, across the U.S. that cite the North Texas' region as being good for small business growth, small business employment and hourly earnings growth. Media credentialing is now open, and applications may be submitted online .

"Our mission within the Good Soil movement is to increase generational wealth and empowerment by nurturing the entrepreneurs that are often under-resourced," said Michael Phillips, chief operating officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "The Good Soil Forum breaks the cycle of under-resourced entrepreneurs leaving events inspired but unequipped. Thriving despite limited resources, entrepreneurs inspire us. This June we'll celebrate past and present leaders who built a path for future generations. It's the first step in a multi-year plan to cultivate a thriving cultural hub for music, entrepreneurship, and innovation in Texas – a space where inspiration meets practical tools to empower business growth and lasting success."

With the theme of "The Rhythm of Entrepreneurship," this year will include inspiring keynote sessions in which entrepreneurs can hear from visionary leaders and industry trailblazers for insights empowering attendees to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape with confidence and creativity. This year's featured participants, panelists in fireside chats and breakout sessions include:

T.D. Jakes, NAACP Image Award Winning philanthropist and CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises

Tabitha Brown , Emmy Award Winning Actress and NYT Bestselling Author & Entrepreneur

Pinky Cole, Founder & Owner of Slutty Vegan

Arian Simone, Co-founder & CEO of the Fearless Fund

, Co-founder & CEO of the Fearless Fund Richelieu Dennis, Founder & CEO of Sundial Brands

Charles King , Founder & CEO of MACRO

Also serving as an effort to create a convergence of minds and missions, Good Soil Forum will feature educational fireside chats, breakout sessions and hands-on workshops in which business leaders can learn and participate in key conversations on a variety of topics from business planning and marketing strategies to financial management and leadership development, equipping them with practical skills and knowledge to elevate their business. The Good Soil Forum will also feature a vibrant marketplace with a diverse array of vendors, from tech startups to artisanal craftspeople, a unique opportunity to network, discover new products and services, and gain inspiration for attendees' entrepreneurial ventures.

"Stand Together Foundation is proud to partner with T.D. Jakes Enterprises to help more people realize their American Dream through entrepreneurship," said Evan Feinberg, senior vice president of Stand Together and chairman of Stand Together Foundation. "If successful, this effort will not only help many people realize their full potential but will demonstrate what's possible in this country when we change our mindset away from what people lack and toward what they can accomplish."

T.D. Jakes Enterprises and the Stand Together community are also partnering on an ambitious national initiative to inspire new and growing entrepreneurs in under- resourced communities. The effort is centered around a peer-to-peer platform of entrepreneurs and connecting those on the platform to the coaching, technical support, services, and networks they need to grow their companies.

$500K Capital Pitch Competition

Good Soil will feature the return of the annual Seed Capital Competition, in partnership with Wells Fargo, an opportunity designed to guide entrepreneurs through the crucial stages of business planning and pitching. To further empower minority entrepreneurs by enhancing their skills in crafting investable business plans and pitches, the competition boasts a grand total of $500,000 in grants -- increasing from last year's $250,000, ranking it as the third-highest seed competition of its kind in the United States.

To participate, entrepreneurs must complete the intent-to-enter form in the Good Soil HQ app (free membership) by May 1, 2024 and be part of Good Soil's Grow community. The final submission deadline is May 23 after which a panel of judges will select finalists to present their pitches live on June 14. The competition will culminate in the awarding of seed grants to the top entrants, with the first-place winner receiving $200,000 and mentorship from a leading business leader. Other awards include $100,000 for second place, $75,000 for third place, a $75,000 Host award for the best entry from Dallas and a $50,000 award for the most improved participant. Judges will evaluate submissions based on the soundness of the plan, results to date, the articulation of how the prize money will be utilized for business growth, and the quality of presentation.

The Good Soil Movement

Good Soil is dedicated to helping one million entrepreneurs generate $1 million dollars in revenue over the next ten years by providing networking and solutions for growing and scaling businesses. The inaugural Good Soil event held in Orlando last year brought more than 2,500 entrepreneurs together and organically had about 5,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs during that time join the Good Soil network. Currently the Good Soil app has more than 20,000 members and is continuing to grow by providing tangible things that are helping entrepreneurs grow. Wells Fargo, Stand Together Foundation, Travel and Leisure are all official partners of this year's event.

For more information on the 2024 Good Soil Forum, speakers and registration visit: https://www.prekindle.com/event/23773-good-soil-2024-dallas

About Good Soil

Good Soil is a project of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, LLC and a mission to connect entrepreneurs to opportunities in an effort to increase and maintain generational wealth and economic health in our communities. Here, every conversation plants a seed for growth, making every moment an opportunity to bloom into the next phase of small businesses. Learn more about the mission to increase generational wealth and employment by supporting and nurturing under-resourced entrepreneurs by visiting https://www.goodsoilforum.com/ and https://www.goodsoilmovement.com/.

About Stand Together:

Stand Together is a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country's biggest problems. Alongside inspiring partners, we drive solutions on education, economic opportunity, health care, bridging partisan divides, and dozens of other pressing issues. We can all make a greater difference by uniting on areas of common ground than we can by acting on our own. Learn more at www.standtogether.org. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

