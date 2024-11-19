Inspiration Mobility Group and WHC Worldwide | zTrip Announce Strategic Partnership to Electrify U.S. Taxis

Launch of First PowerUp Point in Kansas City Paves the Way for Nationwide Rollout of Reliable, Commercial-Grade Charging

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration Mobility Group ("Inspiration"), North America's Electrification Accelerator™, and WHC Worldwide | zTrip, the nation's largest taxi fleet operator, are excited to reveal their strategic partnership to advance the electrification of taxis and high-mileage fleet vehicles across the United States.

The first PowerUp Point in Kansas City.

This collaboration, marking a significant step in decarbonizing one of the country's highest-emitting transportation segments, kicks off with the opening of PowerUp Point Kansas City, a high-speed commercial, multi-fleet EV charging depot designed to serve the evolving needs of light- and medium-duty fleets, including taxis, delivery vehicles, and other commercial EVs.

"Through our partnership with zTrip, we are committed to accelerating the shift toward electrified fleets and sustainable cities nationwide," said Josh Green, CEO of Inspiration. "Electrifying a high-mileage, high-utilization fleet application like taxis isn't easy, requiring access to affordable EVs and reliable high-speed charging. We're thrilled that Inspiration's unique and comprehensive electrification solution, combining affordable EV procurement and leasing with turnkey charging, was selected by zTrip to meet the rigorous demands of its commercial transportation business and we look forward to working together to bring the benefits of electric taxis to cities, riders, and drivers across the country."

Bill George, CEO of zTrip, shared his excitement about the impact of this new infrastructure. "We've long seen the potential of electric vehicles in transforming the taxi industry, but range anxiety and charging infrastructure were significant barriers. Our partnership with Inspiration has broken down these barriers, enabling us to confidently embrace the electric era. This new alliance demonstrates how sustainable infrastructure, when done right, supports operational excellence; and that cost savings and environmental sustainability in transportation are not mutually exclusive."

This partnership reflects Inspiration's mission to accelerate the EV transition in North America by making it easy for commercial fleets to go electric. Recognizing that access to reliable and secure charging is often the primary barrier to fleet electrification, Inspiration's PowerUp Points are designed for scalable expansion to meet future demand and keep pace as more EVs hit the road. Built as open platforms for the local business community, these depots empower fleets to move toward sustainability while avoiding the reliability, cost, and availability limitations of public charging infrastructure.

The collaboration with zTrip ensures that the many benefits of electric vehicles will be enjoyed by cities, communities, drivers and riders. With long hours on the road and idling between fares, high-mileage taxi fleets contribute significantly to urban greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution. With additional PowerUp Point depots planned for Pittsburgh and other major cities in 2025, the zTrip-Inspiration partnership will propel the nationwide shift toward safer, more reliable, lower-cost, and more sustainable fleet operations.

About Inspiration Mobility Group

Inspiration Mobility Group , LLC is North America's Electrification Accelerator™, a specialist asset manager dedicated to decarbonizing transportation by providing seamless, scalable electric vehicle ("EV") solutions for commercial fleets. With the world's first eFMC™, an EV-first fleet management company purpose-built to simplify the transition to EVs, and a turnkey developer of comprehensive, fully-financed charging infrastructure, Inspiration's team of experts from across fleet, charging and technology enable fleets of all types and sizes to plan, execute, and maximize the benefits of their electrification journey.

About WHC Worldwide

WHC Worldwide | zTrip, the nation's largest taxi fleet operator, is committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation. Partnering with Inspiration Mobility on PowerUp Point Kansas City, zTrip continues its leadership in EV adoption, offering high-speed EV charging that meets the evolving needs of its drivers and other commercial fleet operators.

SOURCE Inspiration Mobility Group, LLC