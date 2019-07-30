Inspirational Atlanta Concert with America's Got Talent Alums to Support Underserved Children
Jul 30, 2019, 16:01 ET
ATLANTA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of America's Got Talent in Atlanta have a lot to look forward to as four inspirational alums from the previous two seasons come together for the first time ever to showcase their tremendous musical talents in "Angelica Hale's Hometown Show". Angelica Hale is proud to headline her own concert that will also feature fan favorites Christian Guardino, Evie Clair, and Brian King Joseph. The show will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:00pm at Byers Theatre at City Springs and tickets are on sale now at: https://citysprings.com/events/angelica-hales-hometown-show/.
The Sandy Springs Arts Foundation is proud to support this concert with a generous donation including 164 tickets to be given free of charge to underserved children in Sandy Springs. This concert and donation serve the foundation's mission to promote and support arts and arts education in the city.
"It's so wonderful to be performing in my hometown and to have the support of the local community is very special. Since tomorrow is my 12th birthday, instead of gifts, I'm asking everyone to get tickets to the show and to come out and support us! We get to put on an amazing show for underserved kids who may be seeing their first show, and as young, aspiring artists ourselves, I hope that we can inspire them to pursue their dreams no matter what because anything is possible," said Angelica Hale.
Concert made possible in part through sponsorship by Tower Beer, Wine, & Spirits.
About Angelica Hale
Angelica Hale is singer-songwriter who finished as runner-up on America's Got Talent (AGT) and is currently the show's only act to receive two golden buzzers.
About Brian King Joseph
Brian King Joseph "The King of Electric Violin" is a self-taught, self-produced master of his craft, AGT Finalist, and living embodiment of the power of music and positivity.
About Evie Clair
Evie Clair is a singer-songwriter and stole the hearts of America on AGT with her angelic voice and strength through the personal tragedy of losing her father.
About Christian Guardino
Christian Guardino is a singer-songwriter who shocked the world and became a global sensation after earning Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer on AGT.
