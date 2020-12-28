Inspirational Kwanzaa Coffee Blend Released by Small New Harlem Coffee Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Umoja (unity) and the seven principles of Kwanzaa, the New Harlem Coffee Company has released the aromatic Kwanzaa Blend of gourmet coffee. It is blended from multi origin coffee, mainly Costa Rica and Central America, in a special blend and roasted in small batches to arrive at this specially spiced flavor.

New Harlem Coffee is a small Harlem based coffee company sourcing the finest coffee beans in the world to produce the New Harlem Family Reserve brand of coffee.

Kwanzaa Blend By Small Black Owned Harlem New York Company. This Blend Is Produced In Small Batches And Dark Roasted For A Great Morning Inspiration. This Stems From A Family Tradition From 1952 In Costa Rica Where The Family Originated And Later Moved To Harlem USA New Harlem Coffee Coffee Lovers Family Reserve Roasted Select Whole Beans For Those Who Want To Grind The Freshly Roasted Beans For A Delight Every Morning

Since 1952, the family matriarch has crafted a tradition of excellence in all facets of the culinary arts. Coffee is no exception; the family tradition selecting and roasting green coffee in Costa Rica has grown and found a home in Harlem NY. The family traveled to America in the 1960's and so did the craft of carefully selecting coffee beans and roasting in small batches. The picture of "Mami" the family matriarch is proudly featured on every bag with family history.

The tradition of quality, comes alive in every sip of New Harlem Family Reserve Kwanzaa coffee. Mauricio Donaldson spoke person for the brand noted, "Please give us the opportunity for you to experience our Family Reserve specialty coffee, the Kwanzaa Blend is the finest, freshest select coffee available anywhere in the world."

He continued, "With pride in our new home of Harlem New York, the cradle of culture and music, we promise a coffee experience comparable in richness and quality."

The company offers coffee lovers Family Reserve espresso ground, roasted whole bean, and green bean. Kwanzaa lovers have a warming product to enjoy and support a Black Business during this season by going to their website at Newharlemcoffee.com for information and to place an order.

"Start your Kwanzaa morning with us at your coffee table, and keep a cozy cup of New Harlem Family Reserve Coffee while you work at home or in the office all in the spirit of Umoja," Mauricio remarked.

For Further Information Contact:

Mauricio Donaldson

New Harlem Coffee

NY, NY 10037

Tel: 1 646 261 5334 (call 24 hour)

Email: [email protected]

