Inspirational Technology Leader Cynthia Nustad Joins Pyx Health as Board Advisor

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health , a high-growth, scalable, digital health solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic, announced today that it has appointed well-known industry leader Cynthia Nustad as Board Advisor.

"I am ecstatic to welcome Cynthia Nustad to our Pyx Health team," said Cindy Jordan, CEO and founder. "She is a highly-talented, experienced and dynamic visionary who possesses a unique ability to see, synthesize and convey compelling stories to inspire others. Her combined passion for healthcare and technology will play a valuable role in guiding our strategic decisions and strengthening our commitment to treating chronic loneliness and social isolation."

Ms. Nustad is a highly recognized leader that views technology as being a key change agent in impacting strategy, business models, markets, ROI and company growth. Her expertise includes success in business and technology transformation with an emphasis on creating long-term shareholder value.

In addition to her Pyx Health board advisory role, Ms. Nustad also serves as a board director and advisor to several private equity and venture capital firms.

She was formerly EVP, and Chief Strategy Officer and prior to that EVP and CIO of HMS Holdings. Throughout her career, she has led large operations with both domestic and global talent. Having served many Fortune 100, mid-size and startup companies, she has also held executive leadership roles at Cambia Health Solutions, WellPoint/Anthem and several healthcare technology companies. Ms. Nustad earned her master's in public health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and her executive MBA from the University of Oregon.

"The art of doing good within the world of technology exists at Pyx Health. I am impressed with the creative mindset that aims to seamlessly combine technology and the human component to solve the wide-reaching problem of chronic loneliness," said Nustad. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience to assist the team at Pyx Health as they improve their scale and take the necessary steps for next levels of growth. The need is very strong for a successful solution to solve chronic loneliness and social isolation, and I am confident we may have found it."

"Chronic loneliness is a devastating and pervasive problem for millions of people throughout our country. By helping treat chronic loneliness and social isolation, Pyx Health is having a wide-ranging impact across the healthcare industry. We believe that because no one gets better alone, we are proving that solving for chronic loneliness is the compassionate and right thing to do. Welcoming Cynthia to our team strengthens our ability to make a difference in our world," said Jordan.

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides employers, health plans, and their members an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is improving lives and lowering inpatient costs for healthcare systems by 46%. Founded by Cindy Jordan, Pyx Health is based in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com .

