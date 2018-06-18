Inspirato Launches New Real Estate Brand

As part of Inspirato's strategy to add new properties to the Inspirato Collection more quickly than ever before, Inspirato Real Estate works with a curated list of licensed real estate professionals to match buyers with pre-vetted properties that meet its rigorous brand standards. Each home is bundled with optional benefits for the buyer that include:

A five-year lease with Inspirato that provides fixed rental income and pays virtually all costs on the home.

24/7 full-service property management including everything from marketing and booking to guest service, housekeeping, bill payment, and maintenance.

Complimentary owner use at various times throughout the year, with early booking access and discounted rates at other times.

Membership benefits including preferred booking access to Inspirato's $1 billion collection of luxury vacation homes.

Inspirato Real Estate's initial portfolio includes properties offered in Kohala Coast, HI; Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA; Punta Mita and Los Cabos, Mexico; Kiawah, Hilton Head, and Isle of Palms, SC; Cape Cod, MA; Miami, FL; Deer Valley, UT; Aspen, CO, and Turks & Caicos.

"If you're thinking about buying a luxury vacation home, you typically have three main worries: you won't use it enough, it will become a money pit, and managing it will become a second job," noted Inspirato CEO Brent Handler. "Inspirato Real Estate is the only platform that solves each of these objections. We find you the perfect home, lease it to provide fixed rental income, manage it 24/7, and give you access to both your own property and over 300 additional residences around the world."

Inspirato Real Estate also helps vacation home sellers, who can leverage Inspirato's extensive marketing reach and unique benefits to maximize demand and accelerate closings. And for homeowners who choose to add their current vacation home to the Inspirato Collection, Inspirato Real Estate provides world-class property management services specifically designed for luxury properties.

"Inspirato Real Estate did an incredible job helping our family purchase the ideal vacation home in Scottsdale," said Colorado resident David Robertson. "They found a great place in a fantastic location, and by combining it with both a lease and membership privileges, enabled us to earn income to more than cover our costs, while also vacationing at other properties in the extensive Inspirato portfolio. I don't know of a more flexible or rewarding way to own a vacation home."

About Inspirato

Inspirato is a leading luxury hospitality company that manages, staffs, and maintains an exclusive collection of branded luxury vacation homes. Unlike Internet vacation rental brokers, we offer a carefully crafted experience delivering the luxury and service of a five-star hotel in the comfort of a spacious home. This includes investing in luxury furnishings, kitchen appliances, linens, and toiletries for every home, plus an expert service team and local on-site concierge to manage pre-arrival planning, daily housekeeping, and maintenance. With our unparalleled expertise in residential travel, we ensure the consistently luxurious experience that discerning travelers demand. For those who can't imagine traveling any other way, our private club provides full access to the Inspirato Collection of hundreds of vacation options, members-only rates, and valuable travel benefits. For more information on Inspirato, please visit www.inspirato.com.

