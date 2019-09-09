Inspirato Real Estate Offers Unique Investment Opportunity At Eco-Luxury Resort In Costa Rica

Homeownership comes with unique perks, such as an Inspirato Family Membership that includes access to luxury homes, hotels, and one-of-a-kind experiences all around the world. Homeowners also have the option to rent their home while it's not in use through Inspirato's world-class property management services.

"Costa Elena is a gorgeous oceanfront enclave that offers the best of both worlds: the chance to own a new vacation home or investment property, as well as the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a hidden gem vacation destination," said Matt Streelman, Director of Real Estate at Inspirato.

CONTEMPORARY VILLAS AND OCEAN VIEW HOMESITES

Costa Elena's current offerings include a collection of Bay Villas, which occupy half- to 1-acre parcels of land with sweeping Salinas Bay views that encompass Bolaños Island and the Orosi Volcano. These turnkey villas are fully furnished, featuring airy and modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens, a pool with ocean views, and incredible indoor-outdoor living. A separate owner's bungalow and optional property management services appeal to investors looking to earn rental income.

Prospective homeowners can also choose undeveloped homesites, ranging in size from three-quarters of an acre to 1.5 acres, perfect for building a custom beach home. Many of the sites offer unparalleled ocean views, nestled amid trees within walking distance to the beach.

"We are proud to pioneer an innovative partnership that redefines vacation home ownership in the region, with Inspirato's unparalleled benefits," said Mr. Carlos Pellas, Costa Elena founder.

A PRISTINE WILDERNESS ANCHORED BY A LUXURY ECO-RESORT

Nestled in the Guanacaste region along Costa Rica's northwestern coast, Costa Elena offers visitors a chance to fully immerse themselves in the pura vida lifestyle. Enjoy incredible access to pristine beaches, untouched wilderness, and diverse wildlife.

Costa Elena continues to develop its resort amenities. Currently, the vacation community is home to Dreams Las Mareas Resort and Spa, replete with sprawling pools, restaurants, lounges, and more. The beach club—set to be completed soon—will include food-and-beverage services and its own swimming pool. The future Beach Village development will include access to tennis courts and a fitness center.

About Inspirato Real Estate

Inspirato is the world's leading expert in residential luxury real estate, offering a complete solution for buyers seeking all the benefits of luxury vacation homeownership, with none of the hassle. With a custom audience of more than one million potential buyers, Inspirato Real Estate is the perfect partner to help sell luxury real estate. For more information about Inspirato Real Estate, please visit www.inspiratorealestate.com.

About the Developer

Regionally renowned Pellas Development Group (PDG) is behind the highly-rated Mukul, Auberge Resort within the exclusive Guacalito de la Isla Resort, which successfully positioned Nicaragua as an up-and-coming, high-end destination in the region. PDG also spearheaded the ambitious Santa María Golf & Country Club, an exclusive, trend-setting residential and commercial development in Panama City, anchored by the Santa María, a Luxury Collection Hotel and Golf Resort. Led by PDG, partners in Costa Elena include four of the most influential family offices in the region: Carlos Pellas from Nicaragua, the Durman and Castegnaro families from Costa Rica, and the Motta family from Panama.

