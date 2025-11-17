Inspire Advisors Named to Newsweek's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors, a faith-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), was awarded a 5-star rating and named to the top 1,000 financial advisory firms in the U.S. by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights. Earlier this year, Inspire Advisors also ranked #3 in the nation by USA Today and Statista as a top financial advisory firm for 2025 based on asset growth and recommendations by financial advisors, clients, and industry experts.

"This recognition from Newsweek is a powerful affirmation of the dedication, integrity, and excellent service that our team brings every day. Even more than that, it is a celebration of what we are building together. We receive this honor with humility and with sincere gratitude, fully aware that every success is the result of steadfast commitment to our clients, our community, and King Jesus," said Aaron Moon, President of Inspire Advisors. "With this five-star accolade fueling our momentum, we enter 2026 with renewed energy and a clear mission: to raise the standard of what it means to be a faithfully Christ-centered advisory firm, to empower our clients to flourish, and to make a meaningful difference in the world for God's glory."

The complete list of 1,000 firms can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

Ranking Methodology

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights for the second year to compile America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026, highlighting 1,000 companies across the country out of an initial pool of 16,000 SEC-registered firms.

The ranking was built on a shortlist of firms with more than $20 million assets under management, at least three wealth advisers, a minimum of five individual clients, and at least two years of SEC registration. These companies were then evaluated on asset performance, client performance, adviser expertise and client ratio, breadth of service offerings, and conflicts of interest.

About Inspire Advisors



Inspire Advisors is the wealth management division of the Inspire family of companies, an enterprise with over $3.8 billion in assets under management (as of 11/13/25). Inspire Advisors manages over $1.2 billion of that AUM and recently ranked on Citywire's "50 Growers Across America for 2024" list, taking the first place position in the state of Idaho. Inspire Advisors supports Christian financial advisors who want to run their practices with excellence and provide biblically responsible investing (BRI) alignment for both Christian and non-Christian clients.

For more information, please visit www.inspireadvisors.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Rankings by Newsweek/Plant-A Insights are based on public criteria including asset growth, client and adviser surveys, and service scope. Inspire Advisors did not pay to be included in these rankings, however, licensing fees were paid for promotional use. Inclusion does not guarantee future performance or client experience.

SOURCE Inspire Advisors