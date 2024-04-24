Inspire Agency Announces SHL Medical, Greenwood Genetic Center and SCbio as its Newest Life Science Clients

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency, a full-service PR, branding, content and communications agency, added three new life science organizations to its expanding client roster, SHL Medical (SHL), Greenwood Genetics Center (GGC), and SCbio. Each organization plays a vital role in the rapidly growing South Carolina's life sciences ecosystem.

SHL Medical

SHL is a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, including autoinjectors, pen injectors and specialty delivery systems. The company's products enable patients to live an independent life. The company offers customization and optimization for each project and program it supports. SHL joined the South Carolina life sciences ecosystem in 2022 when, as part of its expansion strategy, it announced an autoinjector manufacturing facility in North Charleston that strengthens its global medical device injection molding and assembly capabilities. The South Carolina site is key to SHL's long-term strategy to meet the growing autoinjector demands and future manufacturing needs. The nearly $200 million, 270,000-square-foot facility is expected to be operational the summer of 2024.

"As a new employer in the North Charleston area with several key, high-paying roles to fill, it was important to have local PR and branding support from Inspire Agency to get the word out about our patient mission and the many advantages of working for SHL Medical," said Kimberlee Steele, SHL Medical Managing Director, North America.

SCbio

SCbio is a nonprofit organization that serves as the principal advocate for South Carolina's life sciences community that includes members from industry, academia, economic development organizations, healthcare, government, and service providers. The organization is the voice of the life science industry that is growing two times faster in South Carolina than in other southeastern states.

The voice of South Carolina's life sciences ecosystem, SCbio champions the people and organizations in the industry that provide a healthier and better environment for everyone. In addition to serving as the voice of the life sciences in South Carolina, SCbio is focused on economic development initiatives that support the continued expansion of a $25.7 billion industry.

"It is essential that we craft a message that emphasizes the value of South Carolina's life sciences industry and leverage its support from our state leaders," said James Chappell, President and CEO of SCbio. "Inspire Agency has the creative and communications experience and industry knowledge to help us tell that story effectively and, most importantly, to the audience that needs to hear it most."

Greenwood Genetic Center

A trailblazer in genetics and genomics, GGC has been a cornerstone of South Carolina's life sciences community for 50 years. A nonprofit organization providing clinical genetic services, diagnostic laboratory testing, educational programs and resources, and medical genetics research, GGC provides new insights and treatment options for hereditary disorders.

Guided by its mission statement of "Compassion Inspires Progress," GGC has made significant advances in not only identifying variant genes and their mechanisms related to hereditary disorders but also developing treatments and prevention strategies for intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and birth defects.

"For 50 years, Greenwood Genetic Center has compassionately served patients in need of genetic services that can improve the quality of their lives. With Inspire Agency's expertise in life sciences, they keenly understand the importance of our mission and is providing us with a new level of communication that is helping effectively tell the story of our organization and raise awareness of us," said President and CEO of Greenwood Genetic Center Dr. Steven A. Skinner.

Specializing in the life sciences, Inspire Agency is comprised of a team of highly skilled researchers, content strategists, writers, designers, PR and multi-media professionals who are hand-picked to support the communications and marketing needs of each Inspire client. The Company conducts detailed audits that identify marketing gaps and opportunities, develop strategic marketing plans, bolster investor pitch decks, help explain complicated science, amplify client news stories, improve internal and external communications and generate media interest in client projects and programs.

"Life sciences is special, and it takes specialists in the industry to know how to market science. Marketing science is truly a science," said Inspire Agency President and Chief Inspirer Juliette Bogus. "We are honored to be working with SHL Medical, SCbio and GGC—living out our mission on their behalf to 'inspire the world' to lean in and learn more about them."

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a full-service PR, branding, content and communications marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our Company's purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications, video production, animation and more. For more information, go to inspire-agency.com and find us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

