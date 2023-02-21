Inspire Agency Grows with DPX Technologies Win

Marketing Agency on the Move Announces Adding Another Inspiring Client

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency, a full-service branding and content agency providing inspiring brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications, announced today that it has added DPX Technologies to its growing roster of world-class clients. Inspire works across a variety of industries and specializes in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Cutting-edge DPX offers creative solutions for complex sample preparation and is committed to quality, speed and continual improvement.

DPX is committed to providing innovative sample purification solutions while collaborating with customers to provide high-quality products for complex chemical and biological analysis. For more information: https://dpxtechnologies.com/

"Dr. Brewer and the DPX team represent the sort of missional clients our company values and celebrates as they, too, seek to inspire and improve the lives of people everywhere," explained Inspire President and CEO, Juliette Bogus, a member of the SCBIO Board of Directors, in advance of the 2023 SCbio Annual Conference. Bogus and her team bring decades of strategic communications and marketing skills to DPX and her other clients in the southeast and beyond.

Columbia, SC-based biotechnology company DPX is a leader in supplying sample preparation products to the largest clinical laboratories in the U.S. With an applications laboratory for sales support also located in San Diego, this market disrupter has manufactured proprietary and patented pipette tips for sample preparation since 2007. With its first patented product filed in 2000 and its flagship technology, "Dispersive Pipette XTRaction," filed in 2013, DPX Technologies specializes today in developing and delivering custom products and streamlined workflows for a diverse client base.

"As DPX looks to empower more scientists with our versatile, innovative products and solve more complex problems with chemistry and now biology, we've chosen to team with Inspire Agency as the experienced life sciences agency we need to help accelerate our growth in the pharmaceuticals and genomics sectors," said Dr. William Brewer, Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of DPX Technologies. "We chose Inspire not only for its vast experience in life sciences and medtech, but we were also struck by the agency's approach to partnering—warm and very relational—the type of team we desire to have a relationship with for years to come. Together, we've already hit the ground running in 2023 in preparation to unveil our newest technology at an upcoming, leading industry conference."

Start-ups and established companies of all kinds have turned to Inspire to create eye-catching brands, develop strategic marketing plans, identify marketing gaps and opportunities, generate media attention for their product advancements, enhance investor pitch decks, improve internal communications and provide external content and social media strategies to drive awareness and interest. Inspire Agency clients include Catalent Inc., Global Surgical Corporation, Medcura, Special Needs Alliance, Strados Labs, University of Maryland BioPark, Bloom Health Centers and Zalgen Labs, among others: https://inspire-agency.com/work/.

"At Inspire, we're excited to emphasize what sets our exceptional clients apart," said Bogus. "While DPX provides the best innovation on the market for sample prep – rapid results and an effective, automated process, it just might be the people behind the product that are the true brand differentiator here. If you want the best customer care, Dr. Brewer's solutions-focused and science-based staff offers excellent consultation, collaboration and customization of technology. Talk about white glove service and relational excellence in the marketplace! Dr. Brewer is an inspiring leader, running an inspiring company—the kind of clients we truly want to make known to the world."

Inspire Agency also offers superior service to its clients as it aims to unlock their potentials, find their brand souls and propel their visions forward with an Inquire-Infuse-Inspire method. Since 2013, Bogus' talented team of "inspirers" has worked across the country to champion growth-minded businesses and brands that value strategy. Whether a breakthrough biotech company, school of medicine, hospital affiliate, mental healthcare provider, or leader in another type of industry, the ideal Inspire client likes to have fun while partnering with a marketing team dedicated to sharing their inspiring stories and services with the world.

With a custom team of content strategists, writers, designers and multi-media professionals carefully chosen to serve each client, Inspire augments growing companies' communications and marketing needs.

About DPX Technologies

DPX is committed to providing innovative sample purification solutions while collaborating with customers to provide high-quality products for complex chemical and biological analysis. For more information: https://dpxtechnologies.com/

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a branding and content marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our Company's purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences medtech, healthcare and mental health. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications. We are also a HubSpot Gold Certified Partner. For more information, go to inspire-agency.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Erin Strouse

Inspire Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspire Agency