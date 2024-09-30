Inspire Agency Lands The Ritedose Corporation as its Next Life Science Client

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization in the U.S. with 100% Customer Retention Rate over 25 years

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency, a full-service PR, branding, content and communications agency specializing in life science and medtech, announces The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose), the leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) production, as its newest life sciences client.

Based in Columbia, S.C., Ritedose is the largest BFS manufacturer in the United States and serves as a critical leader in both the South Carolina life sciences ecosystem, as well as the nation for respiratory and ophthalmologic medications. The company lives by the motto of "Right the First Time," which has led to an exceptional regulatory inspection and compliance record. Since 2012, Ritedose has successfully supplied more than 12 billion doses of the medications it manufactures to the US Market.

"Our desire is to partner with 'story-doing' companies—these are purpose-driven companies and organizations that are living out their mission and values in an inspiring way. Ritedose is this and more—it's a company with a big heart for the patients it serves and the community, led by a servant leader I respect and admire," said President of Inspire Agency Juliette Bogus. "As the leading provider of critical medications and an exceptional workplace culture, our job is to make Ritedose known far and wide to both prospective customers and employees alike."

Over the past 10 years, Ritedose has co-developed and commercialized more than 80% of new products introduced in BFS. With an impressive record for essential manufacturing services, Ritedose has maintained a 100% Customer Retention Rate over 25 years.

"Juliette and the team at Inspire Agency understands Ritedose and our drive not only to manufacture high-quality BFS products but give our employees a place where they can thrive—while always keeping our focus on our 'why'," said President and CEO of Ritedose Jody Chastain. "Inspire Agency not only knows the industry landscape as life science marketing experts, but they are bringing a fresh perspective, so to speak, to Ritedose--infusing inspiring and people-focused branding, messaging and marketing that we need. We're excited to be working with them."

A value-driven company, Ritedose employs approximately 600 people. Company employees are driven by a mission of service: service to the patients who use the medications made by the company and to the community at large. This missional goal requires more than talent; it also calls for the formation of a thriving, diverse community that upholds and uplifts team members to reach greater heights.

"At Ritedose, we've nurtured a positive culture where we live out our mission to not only provide safe and effective medicines for patients, but to also have a positive impact on the community we call home. Inspire Agency understands and reflects the culture we have embraced here and is helping us tell our unique employer brand story to attract others who desire to make a difference in the world," said Janisha Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ritedose. "The energy and excitement Inspire brings to our team is infectious."

Specializing in life sciences, Inspire Agency is comprised of a team of highly skilled researchers, content strategists, writers, designers, PR and multi-media professionals who are hand-picked to support the communications and marketing needs of each Inspire client. The Company conducts detailed audits that identify marketing gaps and opportunities, develop strategic marketing plans, bolster investor pitch decks, help explain complicated science, amplify client news stories, improve internal and external communications and generate media interest in client projects and programs.

In February, Ritedose acquired 105 acres to create the Ritedose Performance Park. The park is part of a four-year project that will ultimately put over 500,000 total square feet under roof to support manufacturing, packaging and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The first project will be a 225,000 square-foot distribution and logistics center. In June, Ritedose announced it expanded its sterile BFS capabilities with the addition of 180-million-dose capacity for ophthalmic and respiratory medications. This underscores the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand from cutting edge ophthalmic and respiratory drug developers for high-quality, sterile unit dose solutions.

"The heart Ritedose shows for the people who use the respiratory and ophthalmic medications they manufacture, their conviction to deliver their billions of doses without error, as well as how they invest in their team members is simply inspiring. We're honored to serve them," Bogus continued.

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a full-service PR, branding, content and communications marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our Company's purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications, video production, animation and more. For more information, go to inspire-agency.com and find us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Media Contact

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency

[email protected]

630-346-5141

SOURCE Inspire Agency