Inspire Agency's President Links Arms with Award-Winning SC Thrive as Newest Board Member to Support the Non-Profit's Inspiring Mission

Juliette Bogus joins SC Thrive's Board of Directors to support healthy communities in South Carolina—underscoring a commitment to live out her inspiring mission to help others

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency announced today that it is joining forces with one of the state's leading non-profits, the nationally-recognized and award-winning SC Thrive , as Inspire President and CEO, Juliette Bogus, brings her extensive marketing and communications experience to the SC Thrive Board of Directors .

SC Thrive is a nonprofit offering solutions to South Carolinians in need of resources but facing a multitude of barriers to accessing them. With several online services, training programs and more than 400 strategic partnerships, SC Thrive meets people where they are and helps simplify complex processes — giving South Carolina residents more efficient access to the quality-of-life resources needed so they can move toward stability. For more information, go to www.scthrive.org.

"I love the mission and heartbeat of this amazing non-profit to connect South Carolinians with crucial benefits that make the lives of many better each day," Bogus said. "The warm and knowledgeable team at SC Thrive truly inspires me as they work closely with people and groups to provide innovative trainings and streamline the way seniors, veterans and families can get nutritious food, quality health care, mental health support and other essential aid. I also am astounded at the leadership of SC Thrive. Tricia Richardson is a force of nature and such an inspiring leader. She has guided this great non-profit to amazing heights, and it is my honor to serve alongside her."

Harnessing the power of web-based technology via its unique user-friendly shared network and social care platform, Thrive Hub , SC Thrive is a one-stop shop, efficiently easing the sometimes overwhelming navigation and allocation of vital resources for those who need them most. Since 2010, the non-profit has served more than 417,000 household members across the state. Last fall, SC Thrive and its partners won a national competition geared toward creating connections between community-based organizations and health care systems; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Community Living recognized SC Thrive for developing and optimizing a one-of-a-kind technology solution to widen access to equitable healthcare and support holistic health and social care in the community.

"With her demonstrated compassion, inspiration and deep love for not only our great state of South Carolina but her local community, as well, we heartily welcome Juliette to our board. We know we are going to benefit greatly from her expertise so we can even better communicate our purpose – connecting hearts and homes with the fundamentals necessary for a vibrant life," said SC Thrive Chief Executive Officer Tricia Richardson. "Juliette radiates an infectious joy that will surely come through the motivating messaging of our mission. I also appreciate her deep expertise working with likeminded industries, public/private partners and non-profits, as her brilliant branding and content agency can help expand our critical efforts across the state this year."

Bogus and her Inspire team work with purpose-driven clients and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare, mental health and non-profits—bringing decades of savvy skills to unlock a brand's potential and amplify the voices of their valued clients. Inspire Agency enjoys working with clients who value fun, strategy and growth to showcase their brands' uplifting stories and indispensable services to the world. Prior to launching Inspire in 2013, Bogus held positions at several full-service national agencies in both D.C. and Baltimore, spending more than twenty years working for a myriad of world-class clients.

Bogus loves to serve alongside her husband and three children in their community. She is an active youth leader at her church, mentor to other businesswomen and supporter of several domestic and international ministries such as Compassion International, The Retreat at Church Creek, Child Fund International, among others.

About SC Thrive

SC Thrive is a nonprofit offering solutions to South Carolinians in need of resources but facing a multitude of barriers to accessing them. With several online services, training programs and more than 400 strategic partnerships, SC Thrive meets people where they are and helps simplify complex processes — giving South Carolina residents more efficient access to the quality-of-life resources needed so they can move toward stability. For more information, go to www.scthrive.org.

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a branding and content marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications. For more information, go to inspire-agency.com and find us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Erin Strouse, Inspire Agency

[email protected]

614-286-2727

SOURCE Inspire Agency