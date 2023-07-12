Inspire Brands selects mParticle to power real-time targeting and decisioning across its portfolio of brands

Inspire Brands will leverage mParticle to deliver more personalized and intelligent digital experiences for its guests. 

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, a real-time customer decisioning engine, today announced that Inspire Brands, the global multi-brand restaurant company, has chosen to partner with mParticle to deliver transformative customer experiences and improve ROI across media channels.

Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC Drive-In, operates 32,000 restaurants worldwide and reported more than 31 billion dollars in global sales in FY22.

Inspire Brands continues to optimize its customer data strategy to deliver best in class experiences through strategies including automation, decisioning, and activation. With the roll out of mParticle, Inspire's teams now have on-demand access to high quality data that can be augmented with valuable insights and predictions to easily unify targeting across digital channels in real-time.

"As the expectations of our guests continue to evolve, we strive to deliver experiences that meet their individual needs. Real-time data and insights help Inspire and our brands deliver the best service possible to our guests," explains Dan Lynn, Chief Commercial Officer at Inspire Brands. "mParticle helps our teams provide better, more relevant experiences across our channels while providing support for critical data privacy initiatives."

"For multi-channel consumer brands with a strong mobile presence and a best-in class stack, our capabilities are unmatched," explains Michael Katz, co-founder and CEO of mParticle. "I'm excited to partner with the teams across Inspire Brands and help them continue to strengthen their business globally."

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

About Inspire Brands 

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC Drive-In locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit InspireBrands.com

