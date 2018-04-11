Inspire Brings Smart Energy Subscriptions to Philadelphia to Support the City's 100% Renewable Energy Initiative

The average U.S. homeowner burns the energy equivalent of 8,000+ pounds of coal every year. According to the city of Philadelphia's Office of Sustainability, for many residents, energy is the second largest household expense after mortgage or rent. With nearly nine in ten Americans agreeing clean energy is important to the country's future, many want to do the right thing—but often don't know where or how to start. Inspire was founded on the idea that if you give people an easier, more rewarding way to choose clean energy, they will.

"Our Smart Energy subscriptions combine the power of clean energy with in-home smart technologies, enabling us to reward Philadelphians for the energy they don't have to use," said Patrick Maloney, founder and CEO of Inspire. "The more energy efficient Inspire homes are, the more our members save, and the better the world does—creating a triple bottom line. It's the first economic model in energy where the incentives of the consumer, company, and planet are perfectly aligned."

Philadelphia is doubling down on its clean energy efforts, recently committing to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035, as part of the Mayors for 100% Clean Energy initiative. Many Philadelphians across the city have already switched to Inspire. Last year alone, these members prevented the equivalent of more than 150 million pounds of coal from being burned.

"Inspire's Smart Energy subscriptions make it even easier for all Philadelphians to adopt clean energy, use less of it, and contribute to the city's goal," continued Maloney.

Every Smart Energy plan provides Philadelphians with the following benefits:

No Surprises : One stable monthly subscription price for 100% clean energy that is personalized for each member.

: One stable monthly subscription price for 100% clean energy that is personalized for each member. Increased Home Performance: Ability to adopt smart technologies such as climate, lighting, sensors, and voice control at no upfront cost that will instantly help erase the home's carbon footprint.

Ability to adopt smart technologies such as climate, lighting, sensors, and voice control at no upfront cost that will instantly help erase the home's carbon footprint. Seamless Mobile Experience: The Inspire app, available on iOS and Android, allows members to control their homes from anywhere, unlock in-app rewards, and gain intelligent insights into their home's performance.

The Inspire app, available on iOS and Android, allows members to control their homes from anywhere, unlock in-app rewards, and gain intelligent insights into their home's performance. Automatic Rewards: Automated energy savings designed to pay members back as their homes use the cleanest form of energy — the energy they don't have to use.

Subscribe to Inspire Smart Energy today. Click here to discover your custom plan.

About Inspire

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by simplifying consumer adoption of clean energy and smart home technologies. Disrupting the one-size-fits-all utility model, Inspire's groundbreaking Smart Energy subscription seamlessly combines personalized clean energy plans with best-in-class smart devices. Using Inspire's app, members control their smart homes from anywhere and select automated settings to use less energy while earning rewards. Inspire is dedicated to making it easy for everyone to have a smart, sustainable home. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire is nationally recognized for its commitment to making a positive impact on the planet. It was featured in Fast Company and Mashable, and chosen as one of Fortune's 50 Best Small Workplaces in 2017. Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

Media Contact

Denise Schenasi, Communications Manager

press@helloinspire.com | 310.318.4560

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire-brings-smart-energy-subscriptions-to-philadelphia-to-support-the-citys-100-renewable-energy-initiative-300627883.html

SOURCE Inspire

Related Links

http://www.helloinspire.com

