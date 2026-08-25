Inspire Corporate Bond Fund (IBD) Receives 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ Among 155 Corporate Bond Funds

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing is pleased to announce that the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: IBD) has been awarded a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ for the 5-year period out of 155 Corporate Bond funds as of 7/31/26. Morningstar's rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted returns relative to category peers, with the top 10% of funds in each category receiving a 5-star rating.

The Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: IBD) has been awarded a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ for the 5-year period out of 155 Corporate Bond funds as of 7/31/26. Morningstar’s rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted returns relative to category peers, with the top 10% of funds in each category receiving a 5-star rating.

"We are thrilled to see IBD receive this 5-star rating from Morningstar," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "For years, investors have had to choose between traditional fixed-income strategies and investments that align with their deeply held values. IBD demonstrates that investors can pursue a high-quality corporate bond allocation while seeking to honor their faith and invest with biblical conviction."

According to Morningstar, the fund's overall performance ranks as "Above Average," while its overall risk is rated "Low" over the same timeframe.

About IBD

With a net expense ratio of 0.41%, IBD is a faith-based ETF designed to provide broad exposure to higher-credit-quality, investment-grade fixed-income securities issued by large U.S. companies.

The fund seeks to invest in the investment-grade bonds of companies that meet Inspire's biblically responsible investing criteria. Using the proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, IBD seeks to identify companies that align with biblical values and are considered to be a blessing to their customers, communities, workforce, and the world.

IBD's intermediate-term composition is designed to serve as a core fixed-income holding within a diversified portfolio. The fund seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire Corporate Bond Index.

For more information about the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) and other faith-based investment solutions from Inspire Investing, please visit the IBD fund page.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs as of 6/30/26, and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has made FA Magazine's "Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms" list and The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" list four times each. Inspire has also been recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-growing Private Companies in America seven years in a row.

Inspire donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Disclaimers

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All performance figures referenced herein are historical and may not reflect current or future market conditions. Actual investor outcomes may vary. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

The Inspire Impact Score is a proprietary scoring methodology developed by Inspire Investing to assess alignment with biblical values. It does not constitute a performance metric and should not be interpreted as a predictor of future investment returns or suitability. Inspire's screening and scoring approach reflects a biblically responsible investing (BRI) philosophy. This faith-based methodology may not align with the beliefs or investment objectives of all investors.

Charitable giving referenced in this article is made by Inspire Investing through its business operations and partnerships. These efforts are not tied to specific investment results. Investors are not guaranteed a charitable impact from their participation in Inspire's products or services. Inspire's charitable efforts are subject to change and are not tax-deductible for investors. Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $864,372 as of 12/31/25.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Before investing, carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com/ibd. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2026 Inspire. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Morningstar Rating: The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed- end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns.

Rankings, awards, and recognition by unaffiliated rating services or publications should not be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if Inspire Investing is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Inspire by any of its clients. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period among participating private U.S. companies meeting specific eligibility criteria; Financial Advisor Magazine's Top RIA ranking is based on assets under management as reported to the SEC, growth in assets, and other factors; Financial Times ranking is based on revenue growth over 3-year periods. No compensation was paid by Inspire for consideration for these rankings. Rankings are generally based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of investment performance. Past recognition is not indicative of future performance.

SOURCE Inspire Investing