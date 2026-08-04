Inspire Investing Named to Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms for 2026 by Financial Advisor Magazine

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 6/30/26) is proud to announce they have been ranked as one of the 50 fastest-growing firms in America for 2026 by Financial Advisor Magazine. Between 2024 and 2025, Inspire Investing grew assets by 38.69% and ended the year with $3.9 billion total AUM.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 6/30/26) is proud to announce they have been ranked as one of the 50 fastest-growing firms in America for 2026 by Financial Advisor Magazine. Between 2024 and 2025, Inspire Investing grew assets by 38.69% and ended the year with $3.9 billion total AUM.

"Being named as one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms for the fourth time is tremendously exciting and is a testament to the amazing growth happening in faith-based investing," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "As we celebrate this achievement, we're grateful for God's faithfulness, the dedication of our team, and the thousands of investors and advisors who have partnered with us in our mission. We remain committed to helping investors pursue their financial goals while investing in alignment with their deeply held biblical values."

FA Mag RIA Survey and Ranking Report

The Financial Advisor Magazine ranking is compiled by an annual survey that ranks independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC with more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year. The report is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

Financial Advisor Magazine is a major publication for financial professionals that aims to deliver essential market information and strategies to help advisors better serve their clients and grow their firms.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 6/30/26), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Including this year's ranking, Inspire has made FA Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list four times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire and biblically responsible investing.

Recognitions listed were based on self-reported data, such as revenue growth. Inspire paid no compensation for consideration or placement. Rankings do not reflect investment performance or client satisfaction.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Advisory Services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change. This article is distributed for educational purposes, and it is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, products, or services. Investors should talk to their financial advisor prior to making any investment decision.

SOURCE Inspire Investing