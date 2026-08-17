Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List For the Seventh Year in A Row

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Impact Group has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh consecutive year, joining an elite group of companies that have sustained the level of growth required to earn the distinction seven years in a row. Historically, only about 1.5% of companies that have applied to the Inc. list have achieved seven consecutive appearances.

Inspire Impact Group has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh consecutive year, joining an elite group of companies that have sustained the level of growth required to earn the distinction seven years in a row. Historically, only about 1.5% of companies that have applied to the Inc. list have achieved seven consecutive appearances.

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years is a rare achievement that reflects sustained excellence in growth and execution. Because the list is based on rolling three-year revenue growth, companies must consistently deliver exceptional performance over nearly a decade while remaining privately held and meeting Inc.'s rigorous eligibility requirements. Many fast-growing companies eventually go public, are acquired, or experience slowing growth, making seven straight appearances an uncommon distinction.

For 2026, Inspire ranked 3,416 overall and 288th in the financial services industry, posting a 30% three-year revenue growth rate from 2022 to 2025.

"We're deeply grateful to God for His faithfulness throughout this journey and humbled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a seventh consecutive year," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and a growing movement of investors and financial advisors who want their investments to honor God. We believe faithful stewardship extends beyond financial returns, and we remain committed to equipping believers with investment solutions that help them pursue both their financial goals and eternal impact."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Inspire

The Inspire Impact Group includes Inspire Investing, a leader in faith-based investing; Inspire Advisors, a Christian RIA platform; and faith-based screening technology, Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology that combines exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework. Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Inspire Investing integrates biblical principles into its investment philosophy through a Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) approach. This value-based methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of Scripture and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors. Inspire does not claim divine endorsement of any investment outcome or specific company behavior.

Charitable giving referenced in this article is made by Inspire Investing through its business operations and partnerships. These efforts are not tied to specific investment results. Investors are not guaranteed a charitable impact from their participation in Inspire's products or services. Inspire's charitable efforts are subject to change and are not tax-deductible for investors.

Inspire Impact Group paid fees to Inc. to be considered for the Inc. 5000 and to license certain Inc. 5000 marks and promotional materials. These fees did not determine Inspire's ranking, influence its position on the list, or guarantee inclusion. Inspire did not pay Inc. for its placement or position in the ranking. The ranking reflects the methodology of the third party and should not be construed as an endorsement by current clients or as indicative of future investment performance.

Rankings, awards, and recognition by unaffiliated rating services or publications should not be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if Inspire Investing is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Inspire by any of its clients. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period among participating private U.S. companies meeting specific eligibility criteria. Rankings are generally based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of investment performance. Past recognition is not indicative of future performance.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

SOURCE Inspire Investing