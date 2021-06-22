Inspire Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

This year, 89% of employees said Inspire is a great place to work—30 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, employees at Inspire overwhelmingly feel welcome when they join the company (98%), feel that employees care for each other (97%), and feel that they can be themselves at work (95%).

"At Inspire, we aim to put people first in everything we do—from the employees we hire to the teams we build and cultivate," said Patrick Maloney, Founder and CEO of Inspire. "We are united by a common mission to transform the way people access clean energy and ultimately combat climate change, which motivates our team to show up, work well, and feel empowered. We are honored to be certified by Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Inspire is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Inspire

Inspire is a mission-driven, clean energy company that subscribes people to a world where clean energy is the smart choice for their home and the environment. Through an intuitively calibrated algorithm and integrated technology, members receive access to 100% clean energy with a seamless account experience and peace of mind from a predictable price for their home energy supply. Founded in 2014, Inspire has made it easy for more than 200,000 people to switch to clean energy, reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, and join the fight against climate change. The acceleration of clean energy is made possible by Inspire's employees and members who are dedicated to answer the call to action of our shared home—the planet. Inspire's vision is a better world powered by clean energy.

Inspire is a privately held certified B-Corporation, with headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

