Inspire Fitness Studios Announces Free Kids Fitness Programs To Keep Yorba Linda Youth Active

The Fall Festival will kick off the start of several new youth fitness programs. The first is a FREE Fitness program designed for youth 12 years old and up. These programs will focus on cardiovascular health and making fitness fun, just as it should be. Inspire Fitness Studios is funding 100% of these programs to ensure that nothing stands between the youth in their community and the development of a healthy lifestyle. For five days a week, the Studio will donate the outdoor training yard and Personal Trainer time to their Orange County community youth.

"We were devastated to learn that Physical Education Classes are dwindling in local schools," said Ashley Pyka, General Manager of Inspire Fitness Studios and former USC Track Athlete. "We knew we needed to help. Being able to use our facility and resources to impact our local youth is the very essence of Inspire Fitness. We're honored to be able to extend ourselves to the local community in this way. We hope to see a great turnout at the Fall Festival, to help us celebrate and to allow our local community to learn a little more about us and our programs."

Sports Performance Training programs will also be available this fall, for local athletes 12 and up. Carefully curated workouts, led by former Division 1 athletes, will help student athletes become stronger, faster, more agile and overall better athletes. Stop by the Fall Festival on November 2nd to lock in your student athlete's spot in the Winter sessions, the first 30 athletes will get 2 free sessions and a performance tee.

Sitting at just over 8,000 square feet, Inspire Fitness Studios features nearly any fitness class you could be looking for. Three unique group cardio rooms for indoor cycling, rowing and strider classes are at the heart of the studio, filled with classes instructed by Inspire Fitness' own elite trainers. The facility also hosts five private, personal training studios with state-of-the-art Inspire Fitness strength equipment. Group Bootcamps and Cardio Dance classes are among some of the newer fitness classes to arrive at the Studio. With the installation of the new outdoor training yard, exciting classes like Iron Cardio and Low Impact Strength Training kick off this November. Private yoga, hot yoga in the infrared saunas, and outdoor yoga take place every day as well. There's plenty to keep the grownups moving, not just the kids.

Conceived with its member community in mind, Inspire Fitness Studios believes in aiding the transformation of lives by any means possible. They approach this with the philosophy "Together We Inspire." With the launch of an app and the local fitness studio, Inspire Fitness has taken extraordinary steps to keep its members on track with their goals. Inspire Fitness Studios not only offers fitness workouts for the local community, but also serves as a full-production studio for Inspire Fitness at-home customers. Classes and workouts in Yorba Linda are streamed to a worldwide audience on the new Inspire Fitness app. The fitness studio is open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information about Inspire Fitness Studios and to RSVP for the Fall Festival, visit InspireFitnessStudios.com or call (714) 659-6231.

About Inspire Fitness

Founded in 2003, Inspire Fitness began as a high-end in-home fitness equipment manufacturer, but has since then transformed into much more. Bridging the gap between in-home fitness, the classic fitness studio and online training, Inspire Fitness is changing the in-home fitness experience with convenience, motivation, education and connection. Inspire Fitness Studios will serve not only as a local fitness studio for the community as well as a flagship production facility where workouts will be recorded and streamed to the app for a digital at-home experience.

