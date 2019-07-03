Inspire Fitness Studios Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive for Yorba Linda & OC Community

CORONA, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Fitness Studios, Yorba Linda's brand-new group cardio and strength training studio, is excited to announce their July 8th Blood Drive. In partnership with the American Red Cross, Inspire Fitness Studios will be hosting their famous Bloodmobile in the studio parking lot at 22600 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda. Stop by on Monday, July 8th between 12pm-6pm. Donate blood and Inspire Fitness Studios will give you a free 7-day pass to their state-of-the-art fitness facility. It's a great opportunity to give to a great cause, while also earning an all-access pass to Yorba Linda's most sought-after fitness studio.

Sitting at just over 8,000 square feet, Inspire Fitness Studios features three unique group cardio rooms consisting of indoor cycle, row and strider classes instructed by Inspire Fitness' own elite trainers. The facility also hosts six private, personal training studios with state-of-the-art Inspire Fitness strength equipment. A relaxing MVP lounge sits in the heart of the gym with exclusive member access to private shower rooms, assigned lockers, lounge seating, and an on-the-go coffee bar. Inspire Fitness Studios not only offers group cardio classes and one-on-one personal training to the local community, but also serves as a full-production studio for Inspire Fitness at-home customers. Classes and workouts in Yorba Linda are streamed to a worldwide audience on the new Inspire Fitness app.

"We are excited to join forces with the American Red Cross," said Jess Staple, Manager of Inspire Fitness Studios. "Being able to use our facility and resources to impact our community and save lives, that's the whole essence of our Studio. We're honored to be able to extend ourselves to the Red Cross in this way. We hope to see a great turnout. It's the perfect opportunity for our community to come and see what the studio is all about."

Conceived with its member community in mind, Inspire Fitness Studios believes in aiding the transformation of lives by any means possible. They approach this with the philosophy "Together We Inspire". With the launch of an app and the local fitness studio, Inspire Fitness has taken extraordinary steps to keep its members on track with their goals. Inspire Fitness Studios offers a range of classes including three different low impact cardio sessions, cycle, strider and row as well as strength workouts featuring classes like HIIT, Booty Burn, and Bootcamp. The fitness studio is open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information about Inspire Fitness Studios, visit InspireFitnessStudios.com or call (714) 659-6231.

About Inspire Fitness

Founded in 2003, Inspire Fitness began as a high-end in-home fitness equipment manufacturer, but has since then transformed into much more. Bridging the gap between in-home fitness, the classic fitness studio and online training, Inspire Fitness is changing the in-home fitness experience with convenience, motivation, education and connection. Inspire Fitness Studios will serve not only as a local fitness studio for the community as well as a flagship production facility where workouts will be recorded and streamed to the app for a digital at-home experience.

Like: https://www.facebook.com/InspireFitnessOfficial

Follow on Twitter: @InspireFitnessCA

Follow on Instagram: @InspireFitnessOfficial / @InspireFitnessStudios

Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/InspireFitnessCA

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lacey Limbrick

Marketing Manager

(714) 738-1728

Lacey@InspireFitness.net

SOURCE Inspire Fitness

Related Links

www.inspirefitness.net

