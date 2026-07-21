Inspire International ETF (NYSE: WWJD) Surpasses $500 Million in Assets Under Management

International faith-based ETF reaches major growth milestone as investors seek biblically aligned international diversification

BOISE, Idaho, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing is pleased to announce that the Inspire International ETF (NYSE: WWJD) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management, marking a major milestone for the faith-based ETF.

Since launching in 2019, WWJD has experienced significant growth as investors increasingly seek international diversification in their portfolios that align with biblical values. The fund invests in large-cap companies outside the United States that meet Inspire's proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology.

WWJD, an international faith-based ETF from Inspire Investing, reaches major growth milestone as investors seek biblically aligned international diversification.

"We are incredibly grateful to see WWJD surpass the $500 million milestone," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Investors are increasingly looking for international diversification without compromising their biblical values. WWJD continues to demonstrate that investors do not have to choose between strong investment principles and values alignment."

About WWJD

The Inspire International ETF (NYSE: WWJD) invests in large-cap, biblically aligned companies outside the United States. Using the proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, the fund identifies and invests in companies that align with biblical values while seeking competitive investment results and international diversification. More information is available at www.inspireetf.com/wwjd.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 6/30/26), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire and biblically responsible investing.

Important Risk Information

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Inspire Investing integrates biblical principles into its investment philosophy through a Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) approach. This value-based methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of Scripture and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All performance figures referenced herein are historical and may not reflect current or future market conditions. Actual investor outcomes may vary. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

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Recognition by FA Magazine, The Financial Times, and the Inc. 5000 list is based on revenue growth for the periods indicated. Inspire did not pay to be considered for these awards. Past recognition does not guarantee future rankings or performance.

SOURCE Inspire Investing