The world's largest Christian ETF provider will not hold SpaceX in any Inspire ETF, citing the Inspire Impact Score and documented violations tied to SpaceX's ownership of X (formerly Twitter).

BOISE, Idaho, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest Christian exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, announced today that SpaceX will receive a negative Inspire Impact Score upon its initial public offering this Friday, 6/12/2026, disqualifying it from inclusion in any Inspire ETF. The determination follows an assessment by Inspire's research team under its biblically responsible investing (BRI) methodology, which found that SpaceX's ownership of X (formerly Twitter) triggers violations in the Exploitation and Sexually Explicit screening categories.

Inspire Investing, the world's largest Christian ETF provider will not hold SpaceX in any Inspire ETF, citing the Inspire Impact Score and documented violations tied to SpaceX's ownership of X (formerly Twitter). Speed Speed Inspire Investing, the world's largest Christian ETF provider will not hold SpaceX in any Inspire ETF, citing the Inspire Impact Score and documented violations tied to SpaceX's ownership of X (formerly Twitter).

X (formerly Twitter), a platform owned by SpaceX, has been identified by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) for failing to adequately address child sexual abuse material on its platform. According to the organization, X has not only declined to take action in certain cases but also continues to facilitate the spread of child sexual abuse content, image-based sexual abuse, AI-generated deepfake pornography, prostitution and sex trafficking, and other forms of online exploitation.

Although X operates as a separate company in a different industry, its profits and business activities are connected to SpaceX through shared ownership. As a result, owners of SpaceX also benefit from X's profits and business dealings. For this reason, SpaceX receives a negative Inspire Impact Score and is not held in any Inspire ETF.

Statement from Robert Netzly, CEO, Inspire Investing

"SpaceX is an impressive company by any financial measure, and I have no doubt the IPO will generate extraordinary excitement. But I wonder sometimes whether investors have paused to ask what they are actually becoming a partial owner of when they buy.

SpaceX owns X (formerly twitter). X has been documented facilitating some of the worst exploitation of human dignity available on the internet.

Our job at Inspire is to find good companies our investors can own with a clear conscience before God. SpaceX does not meet that standard. The excitement of the IPO does not change what the company owns and shares its profits with."

-- Robert Netzly, CEO and Founder, Inspire Investing

Background: How the Screening Works

Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) is an investment methodology that applies biblically informed ethical principles to portfolio construction. Rather than selecting companies based solely on financial performance, BRI screens out companies involved in activities determined to be inconsistent with Scripture-based values including exploitation, abortion, pornography, and human trafficking, among others.

The Inspire Impact Score is Inspire's proprietary scoring system, developed to evaluate publicly traded securities for biblical alignment across more than 26 categories. A negative score in any disqualifying category results in exclusion from Inspire ETFs. The Score is calculated using sourced third-party research, including findings from organizations such as NCOSE, and is updated quarterly with provisions for off-cycle updates in the event of high-profile or newsworthy events, which is a threshold the SpaceX IPO clearly meets.

Inspire Insight (inspireinsight.com) is a free, publicly accessible screening tool that allows any investor to look up the Inspire Impact Score of more than 70,000 publicly traded securities. Users can screen individual stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs for biblical alignment and view category-level data on each company. SpaceX's score will be available on Inspire Insight beginning with its IPO listing.

Anticipated Questions

Q: Does passing on SpaceX mean Inspire's investors are giving up significant returns?

Inspire performs rigorous financial due diligence alongside its moral screening. The decision to exclude SpaceX is not a financial assessment but rather a values-based determination. Inspire's ETFs are designed to demonstrate that disciplined, faith-based investing and competitive long-term performance are not mutually exclusive. Performance data for Inspire's ETFs is available at inspireetf.com.

Q: SpaceX and X operate as separate businesses. Why should SpaceX be held responsible for X?

SpaceX is the legal parent company and controlling owner of X. Under Inspire's BRI methodology, a parent company's ownership of a subsidiary that facilitates documented exploitation is a disqualifying factor. Ownership carries responsibility and intermingling of profits. The same standard applies to any company whose controlled subsidiaries are involved in disqualifying activities.

Q: Is this a political position?

The NCOSE finding is not a political opinion. NCOSE is an established, nonpartisan research organization whose work documenting online exploitation is a matter of public record. The finding that X facilitates child sexual abuse material and sex trafficking is sourced, documented, and accessible at endsexualexploitation.com/twitter/.

Q: Does BRI require companies to be morally perfect to qualify?

No company is without flaws, and Inspire does not apply a standard of perfection. The BRI methodology screens specifically for companies that actively profit from or facilitate documented harm in defined disqualifying categories. The standard is evidence of active, material involvement in harm -- not theoretical association or minor infractions.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest Christian ETF provider and the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score(tm), a proprietary values-screening system covering more than 70,000 publicly traded securities. Founded in 2011 by Robert Netzly, Inspire manages a suite of biblically responsible ETFs and separately managed accounts for individual investors, financial advisors, and institutions. Inspire has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Financial Times, and Barron's, and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Inspire Insight, available free at inspireinsight.com, allows any investor to instantly screen their portfolio for biblical alignment.

Full article by Daniel Mastrolonardo: www.inspireinvesting.com/post/spacex-and-its-troublesome-child

SpaceX Inspire Impact Score: inspireinsight.com (available upon IPO listing)

NCOSE source: https://endsexualexploitation.com/twitter/

Disclaimers

Advisory Services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. This release is distributed for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or endorsement of any particular security, product, or service. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Inspire Investing's BRI methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of biblical values and may not align with the views of every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Inspire Investing