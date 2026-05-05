Inspire Investing Announces Altum Gold Certification of Underlying Fidelis 100 Index for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS)

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs, today announced that the Fidelis 100 Index, the underlying benchmark for the Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS), has received Gold certification from Altum Faithful Investing.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of Christian ETFs, today announced that the Fidelis 100 Index, the underlying benchmark for the Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS), has received Gold certification from Altum Faithful Investing.

The certification confirms that the Fidelis 100 Index is consistent with the principles of the Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church while maintaining its disciplined, rules-based quantitative investment methodology. Certification reflects Altum's independent methodology and opinions, which may differ from those of other faith-based evaluators. The index was developed by Wallick Investments and serves as the benchmark tracked by FDLS, Inspire's faith-based multi-factor ETF.

"This recognition is a powerful validation of what makes FDLS unique in the marketplace," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Investors no longer need to choose between deeply held Catholic values and sophisticated evidence-based portfolio construction. FDLS seeks to deliver both in a simple ETF structure."

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF combines:

Catholic values alignment

Inspire's proprietary Inspire Impact Score™

Multi-factor exposure emphasizing quality, value, and momentum

Rules-based diversification through a 100-stock equal-weighted methodology

This combination positions FDLS as a differentiated solution for financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors seeking long-term equity exposure aligned with faith convictions.

FDLS is part of Inspire's growing lineup of biblically responsible ETF strategies, which collectively serve investors seeking market participation aligned with faith, stewardship, and impact priorities.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 12/31/2025), offering a full suite of biblically responsible investment solutions for financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors. Through its proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, Inspire seeks to identify companies aligned with biblical values while avoiding exposure to companies engaged in activities inconsistent with those principles.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Disclaimers

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Altum Faithful Investing is an independent third-party organization. The Gold certification was awarded in April 2026 based on its proprietary review of the Fidelis 100 Index's alignment with Catholic social doctrine and portfolio construction framework. No guarantee is made that future index composition or fund holdings will continue to satisfy the same criteria. No compensation was provided by Inspire to Altum for this certification.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

Charitable contributions are made at the corporate level and do not directly increase investment returns.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2025 Inspire. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Inspire Investing