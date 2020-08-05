Inspire Software Links Recognition to Performance Management with Latest Product Release

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Software , an integrated continuous performance management platform that creates leaders at all levels, today announced an expansion of their recognition capabilities, building a stronger connection between recognition and continuous performance management to power modern leadership practices.

As remote work becomes more mainstream and leadership skills increase in value amid uncertain environments, organizations need real-time ways to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the individual and the organization as a whole. The release of these new recognition capabilities ensures that leaders have even more ways to recognize and value employee accomplishments in the flow of work.

"This new product better realizes our vision of integrated performance management, where leaders at all levels can execute their goals and get recognized for them all in the same platform," said Beth Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer for Inspire Software.

These new recognition capabilities support all types of recognition programs, both non-monetary and programs that include redemption for rewards. Employees and managers can set goals and OKRs, provide feedback, view performance, create 1:1s, feature learning content, send surveys, and recognize their team's valuable contributions all within one platform. In addition, users can:

Collaborate with teams and managers

Use social recognition tools

Have greater transparency all across the organization.

"We believe continuous performance management is the key to align people with the strategy to improve the execution of goals and daily work. Frequent recognition, feedback, and gratitude are critical components to goal discussions," said Chris Wollerman, CEO of Inspire. "It's an ongoing conversation built on the latest leadership science that helps your people grow, develop, achieve, and thrive."

The new recognition capabilities allow companies to customize the look and feel of their awards or use standard imagery, and redeem for rewards from top brand names. Or peers and leaders can simply give their employees an encouraging note or badge on a social wall. It's easy to set up new programs as needed.

Inspire Software's latest product release solidifies the platform as the most comprehensive performance management software on the market. Now managers can recognize their people's successes while also accelerating business results and gaining more visibility into what's happening all over the organization.

The new world of work will need leaders at all levels, setting, aligning, and achieving goals with leaner, more agile teams, thereby increasing performance. To continue succeeding, organizations must recognize those achievements and continue to execute every day.

About Inspire Software

Inspire Software is designed to lead the way to new heights as you focus your people, your teams, and your organization on growth. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, we've integrated a comprehensive suite of applications — performance, goals or OKRs, feedback, 1:1s, recognition, learning, and surveys — that go way beyond just managing performance. With Inspire, you create leaders at all levels. You align your people and their work with the strategy. As they execute, you grow. Learn more at inspiresoftware.com .

SOURCE Inspire

Related Links

https://inspiresoftware.com

