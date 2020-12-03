Inspire Software Partners With Top OKR Consultant and Author

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Software , an integrated continuous performance management platform that creates leaders at all levels, today announced an exclusive partnership with Paul Niven — an acclaimed management consultant, author, and noted speaker on Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) , Balanced Scorecard, and strategy formulation — and his company OKRsTraining.com.

With the partnership, both sides get "best of breed" solutions. For Inspire Software, partnering with Niven and OKRsTraining.com ensures that Inspire's clients have access to the best training and support to ensure success with OKRs, Balanced Scorecard, and Continuous Performance Management (CPM). For Niven, the partnership offers his clients access to a best-in-class technology solution to maximize the effectiveness of OKRs.

"Software is an enabler, not a substitute for creating technically proficient OKRs and developing the governance structure necessary to ensure success," Niven said. "Choosing Inspire Software as a partner was the natural choice because of their product, philosophy, and culture."

As a practitioner and consultant, Niven has developed successful strategy execution systems for organizations of all sizes in a variety of global industries, including Fortune 1000 companies, public sector, and nonprofit agencies.

"With our partnership, our clients can rest assured they are receiving the best of both worlds," said Inspire Software CEO and founder Chris Wollerman. "Paul's two decades of experience developing and field-testing tools and techniques with hundreds of clients, combined with our software, is a winning combination."

Because the two sides share the same underlying philosophy, their mutual clients will be able to better develop effective, technically sound OKRs, facilitate change management, and unlock strategic business value. Organizations wanting to find out more about putting this partnership to work for them can register for a complimentary feedback session about their current OKRs and opportunities to improve. Visit inspiresoftware.com/paul-niven-partnership/ to schedule an appointment and download the executive summary of Niven's e-book "The ABCs of OKRs."

