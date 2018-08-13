Inspired and the Pennsylvania Lottery Introduce Virtual Sports

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ : INSE ) today announced the launch of Xpress Sports, a new range of Virtual Sports games available through the Pennsylvania State Lottery. The games will be available to play in over 9,000 retail locations throughout the state.

Xpress Sports, as branded by the Pennsylvania Lottery, launched on August 14, 2018, as part of an integration with the Pennsylvania Lottery's central gaming system provided by Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ : SGMS ). Scheduled Virtual Sports events are displayed in a mixture of retail venues and bars and taverns throughout Pennsylvania via two dedicated channels every five minutes throughout the day. The Xpress Football and Xpress Car Racing products have been designed by Inspired specifically for lottery players and the launch includes the first incarnation of Inspired's new football game for US customers which was launched at G2E 2017 to industry acclaim.

Pennsylvania is the first major US lottery to launch Inspired's Virtual Sports, offering players a new way to play and win with ultra-realistic games containing high-quality graphics and animation.

"Following Keno's very strong start, we expect that our Xpress Sports games will also be a big hit with our players," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "These games are part of our continuing mission to modernize our business and generate new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians."

With 15 years of visual effects experience, Inspired offers a new channel for lotteries unlike any other. These life-like, higher frequency Virtual Sports games appeal to an entirely new player genre and can be deployed in existing retailer locations using existing equipment.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery is known as one of the most technologically innovative and highest performing lotteries in the world," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "They work hard to raise the bar year after year and Virtual Sports is one more example of their efforts to find new ways to appeal to their players and increase returns to older Pennsylvanians. We are extremely grateful to partner with them in bringing Virtual Sports to North America."

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs approximately 800 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

