Inspired Announces Content Deal With Novomatic

'Inspired is delighted to be partnering with Novomatic in this exciting and strategic deal,' said Luke Alvarez, President and CEO, Inspired. 'Novomatic is one of the largest gaming technology companies in the world, and the combination of our award-winning content with Novomatic's platform will no doubt deliver a unique and compelling customer experience. Italy is an important market for Inspired, and it's exciting to be offering our content to more customers in partnership with Novomatic,' he added.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 300 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs approximately 800 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks.

