Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Virtual Sports products will launch as part of an integration with the Pennsylvania Lottery's central gaming system provided by Scientific Games. Initially, Stock Car Racing and the new 1st Down™ Virtual Football will be offered. Scheduled events will be streamed into a mixture of retail venues and bars and taverns throughout Pennsylvania via two dedicated channels throughout the day. The product offering will be branded Xpress Sports by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

"We are delighted to announce this key milestone for the Pennsylvania Lottery and Virtual Sports fans in the state," said Lorne Weil, Inspired's Executive Chairman. "Through an integration with the Lottery's gaming system, we're introducing the thrill of Virtual Sports betting for the first time to Pennsylvanians, and we're gratified to have been chosen by the Pennsylvania Lottery to deliver these new gaming entertainment products to its valued players with our high quality Virtual Sports graphics and animation."

"We are proud to be a leader in global Virtual Sports innovation, and we look forward to introducing new market-specific products, including 1st Down™ Virtual Football, to the Pennsylvania Lottery's players. This announcement signifies an important milestone in Inspired's North American strategy and we look forward to building upon it in the future," said Inspired's President and COO Brooks Pierce.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs approximately 800 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

