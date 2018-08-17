Inspired Announces Two New Board Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ : INSE ) announces the appointment of Desiree Rogers and Steve Saferin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. These appointments fill two vacancies on the Board and bring the total number of Board members to seven.

"We welcome Desiree Rogers and Steve Saferin to the board as new independent directors and look forward to the value their leadership will bring," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired Entertainment. "As we continue our focus on North American expansion, the depth of knowledge and relevant experience of both Desiree and Steve will provide valuable perspective.

"Desiree is an accomplished business leader, a former Illinois Lottery Director, and an experienced Board member in both the public and nonprofit sector. We are confident that Inspired will benefit from her insights, business acumen and counsel.

"Steve is a renowned innovator, having been recognized by the Lottery Hall of Fame for inventing and implementing licensed games in the lottery industry. His creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and demonstrated track record are sure to be assets for our Company."

Desiree Rogers was the Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Publishing Company, LLC, a lifestyle company inspired by the African American experience, from August 2010 until May 2017. In 2016, Ms. Rogers sold the media assets of the company. Since May 2013, Ms. Rogers has served as the Chair of the Chicago tourism bureau, Choose Chicago.

Ms. Rogers joined Johnson Publishing Company after serving as the White House Social Secretary for President Obama from January 2009 to April 2010. During her illustrious career, she held several leadership positions at Allstate Corporation and Peoples Energy Corporation (a public company acquired by Integrys Energy Group) and served as the Director of the Illinois Lottery from 1991 to 1997.

She currently serves on the boards of two public companies, Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. and MDC Partners Inc She also serves on the board of DonorsChoose, Northwestern Memorial Foundation, the Economic Club, the Commercial Club and World Business Chicago. She has also served on the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield, and as the Vice Chairman of the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Museum of Science and Industry. She has an undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Steven Saferin founded Media Drop-In Productions (later named MDI Entertainment) in 1986, a licensed lottery games and promotions business, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer until 2003, when he sold the company to Scientific Games Corporation. Following the sale, Mr. Saferin continued to lead MDI as a division president and also assumed the position of Chief Creative Officer for Scientific Games in 2009 until his retirement in 2016.

Prior to founding MDI, Mr. Saferin was the Director of Program Acquisitions at ESPN from 1982 to 1986 and served as a vice president with Viacom Communications and an assistant vice president with Warner Amex Cable from 1978 to 1982. Mr. Saferin was an attorney for the Federal Communications Commission and for Viacom International Inc. between 1974 and 1978.

Mr. Saferin serves on the Dean's advisory committees for the School of Communication at American University and for the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia. He has a journalism degree from American University. He holds a law degree from the University of Maryland. He has been recognized by the Lottery Hall of Fame for innovations in lottery advertising and the invention and implementation of licensed games in the lottery industry.

