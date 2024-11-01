Inspired Beauty Brands Announces Acquisition of Fix Your Lid

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc. ("IBB") today announced its acquisition of Fix Your Lid, makers of salon-quality, reasonably-priced men's grooming and styling products proudly made in the United States from HBB Consumer Products LLC.

Fix Your Lid Logo

"IBB is well known for its dedication to bringing innovative, high-quality consumer products to market which embrace everyone's unique and individual beauty while igniting self-confidence and originality," remarked Sam Maniaci, CEO of Inspired Beauty Brands. "Fix Your Lid's bold and distinctive products are a perfect match for IBB's mission to deliver the highest performing products at affordable prices for everyone. We admire all that Fix Your Lid, has accomplished, and are excited to build on and grow that exceptional foundation in the men's grooming category," added Mr. Maniaci.

Margaret Wernars, owner of HBB Consumer Products, commented "we are very proud of the high-quality products and strong consumer affinity that Fix Your Lid has built over the past seven years and we are very excited about the future opportunities under IBB's stewardship."

Fix Your Lid joins IBB's well-established portfolio of beauty brands including HASK®, Gray Away®, and HnP®. IBB's products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, including at key partners such as Target, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and HEB in the United States.

About IBB: IBB is an innovative developer and marketer of personal care products with a long-standing reputation for producing high quality products and providing excellent service. IBB's owned and operated brands include some of the most recognizable names in the industry, including HASK®, Gray Away®, and HnP®. IBB's products are sold worldwide, through retailers in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Inspired Beauty Brands

FOR IBB PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT [email protected].

SOURCE Inspired Beauty Brands