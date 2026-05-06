Inspired by Breast Milk: NurtureBio Launches Synbiotic to Help Babies with Gut Issues

New science-forward wellness company introduces HMO-based synbiotic to support infant and toddler gut and immune health

RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NurtureBio, a new maternal and child wellness company focused on emerging scientific solutions to gut health issues, today announced its official launch and the release of its first product: a synbiotic blend. This synbiotic supplement features human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and targeted probiotic strains to support digestive and immune health in infants and toddlers. Founded in 2024 by Stuart Smith, father of two, and his wife, Christina, the company works in collaboration with leading breast milk and microbiome researchers to translate emerging science into accessible solutions for families. Across formulation and manufacturing, NurtureBio applies a research-first standard, including collaboration with academic partners and independent third-party testing for identity, purity, and quality.

NurtureBio's infant synbiotic supplement, now available for families seeking science-backed gut health support for their babies from birth to 48 months.

NurtureBio was created in response to the growing need for evidence–informed tools that address the impact of early-life antibiotics, C–sections, and feeding challenges on the developing infant microbiome. As rates of medical interventions and early feeding difficulties remain common, many families are seeking clear, science-grounded guidance to support their child's gut and immune development during this critical window.

"Parents are often told that common digestive issues are something their child will simply 'grow out of,' even when those issues are disrupting daily life," said Stuart Smith, co-founder of NurtureBio. "Our goal is to provide families with products that are grounded in microbiome science and inspired by the biology of human milk."

Scientific research has highlighted the role of the gut microbiome in early development, as well as the importance of HMOs—complex carbohydrates that are among the most abundant components of human breast milk—in shaping that ecosystem. NurtureBio's synbiotic is among the first to pair HMOs with Bifidobacterium infantis Rosell®-33 and Limosilactobacillus reuteri Rosell®-444 for infant gut and immune support.

In parallel with product development, NurtureBio is collaborating with researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine to advance clinical research on infant gut health and breast milk composition, helping inform the company's long-term roadmap, including future research and personalized testing solutions. NurtureBio's approach is guided by several core principles:

Microbiome science made accessible: translating emerging HMO and synbiotic research into clear, practical tools for families.

translating emerging HMO and synbiotic research into clear, practical tools for families. Clinical collaboration: partnering with academic researchers on ongoing studies in the relationship between breast milk and the microbiome.

partnering with academic researchers on ongoing studies in the relationship between breast milk and the microbiome. Quality and transparency: rigorous ingredient standards, third–party testing, and straightforward communication so families can access cutting-edge science easily.

NurtureBio's initial product is exclusively available through its website www.nurturebio.com.

This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Parents are encouraged to consult their pediatric healthcare provider before introducing any new supplement.

The company's long-term vision is to build a comprehensive maternal and child wellness platform that will provide families with science-backed resources, educational content, and personalized guidance to support infant gut health and development. This platform aims to empower parents with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their child's nutrition and microbiome health throughout the critical early years of life, while also supporting maternal wellness through science-backed guidance and thoughtfully designed solutions.

About NurtureBio

NurtureBio is a maternal and child wellness company applying breakthrough breast milk and microbiome research to early–life nutrition. Founded in 2024, the company develops synbiotic products that combine human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) with targeted probiotic strains to support gut and immune health in infants and toddlers. Through active collaborations with leading academic researchers, including the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, NurtureBio is advancing clinical studies on infant gut health and breast milk composition. Guided by a research–first philosophy and commitment to transparency, NurtureBio translates complex science into trusted, evidence–informed solutions for families—laying the groundwork for future innovations in personalized testing and maternal wellness.

For more information about NurtureBio, to explore the science behind HMOs and synbiotics, or to inquire about media and speaking opportunities, visit www.nurturebio.com.

Media Contact:

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

NurtureBio

323-970-8816

[email protected]

SOURCE NurtureBio