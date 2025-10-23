Inspired by Customers, Designed for Comfort: PeachSkinSheets Unveils the "Peach Perfect Patterns" Collection

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, PeachSkinSheets unveils its newest collection: Peach Perfect Patterns – a stunning lineup of 14 mix-and-match designs that bring artistry, warmth, and personality to every bedroom.

PeachSkinSheets Patterns

From contemporary to vintage, and modern to timeless, this new collection has it all. Each design was carefully created using customer feedback and years of requests for patterns that complement the brand's award-winning, ultra-soft bedding. "Stripes, florals, holiday plaids, playful kids' prints, camo, and feminine motifs – this collection truly has something for each taste and age. PeachSkinSheets invites you to celebrate the art of layering with patterns that are as enduring, high end, and unique, as they are beautiful! Our customers have been asking for patterns for years," says Karen Levine, Founder and CEO of PeachSkinSheets. "We wanted to create designs that would stand the test of time – foundational, forever patterns that feel fresh yet timeless. These pieces are meant to be staples in your home, not trends that fade away."

Built on the same signature softness and performance fabric that made PeachSkinSheets an award-winning and household favorite, the new Peach Perfect Patterns collection brings effortless style and versatility to every room. Designed to refresh any space in any season, the line includes patterns and palettes for everyone – minimalists, men, teens and of course, color-loving romantics.

This season, PeachSkinSheets invites shoppers to layer, mix, and match their way to a designer look, all while enjoying the same ultra-soft comfort they already love. With 14 timeless patterns – from chic stripes to festive plaids and playful prints – there's something for everyone on your list. It's the perfect way to refresh your space or give the gift of comfort and creativity this season.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

