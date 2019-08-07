Inspired by #ElPasoChallenge Created by 6th Grader Ruben Martinez, "9/11 Day" Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Funds for El Paso Victims' Families and Others

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruben Martinez, a sixth grader from El Paso has challenged the nation to perform 22 good deeds, one for each of the 22 people killed in the El Paso mass shooting, calling it the #ElPasoChallenge.

Organizers of 9/11 Day , the nonprofit that created the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, heard about the idea and decided to help.

"Having been born out of tragedy ourselves, our organization shares a strong emotional bond with other families that must cope with the tragic loss or injury of loved ones from acts of violence driven by hate and racism," said Jay Winuk, a 9/11 family member who lost his brother Glenn Winuk in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Jay co-founded 9/11 Day in 2002 with his friend David Paine. "Our organization encourages all Americans to engage in charitable service and good deeds in observance of the 9/11 anniversary, so Ruben's idea really resonated with us."

9/11 Day said it has launched the " El Paso Victims Fund " GoFundMe page to help raise money for the families of those killed, as well as those injured in the El Paso shooting. Because the El Paso shooting occurred within a week of other mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, 25 percent of the total funds raised will be donated to the victims and/or their families suffering in these communities as well. Overall, all of the funds collected will go directly to the victims' families and those who were injured, less payment processing fees, to be distributed by respect local organizations selected or supported by the victims' families.

Donations can be made at: http://gofundme.com/El-Paso-Victims-Fund .

SOURCE 9/11 Day

Related Links

https://www.911day.org

