Inspired by India: A Pea in the Pod® Launches The Shimla Collection

"With soft shaping and black and white bold lines, the vison for The Shimla Collection combines the nuances of eastern culture with western flair," said Sara Dennis, senior vice president of design, Destination Maternity. "Each piece hints of summer wanderlust and celebrates the unique beauty of every mother-to-be and new mom with flattering fits and a sleek style reminiscent of the magical sights, sounds and culture of India."

The Shimla Collection offers effortless style for both pre-and-post pregnancy, with seven elevated and on-trend fashion pieces that can easily be dressed up or down. Pieces include:

The Shimla Collection offers high-quality details at attainable price points. The collection is available for purchase on A Pea in the Pod's website at apeainthepod.com and select retail stores.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP. Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

URLs: A Pea in the Pod Shimla Collection, www.apeainthepod.com/Shimla

SOURCE A Pea in the Pod

Related Links

http://www.apeainthepod.com

