Inspired by India: A Pea in the Pod® Launches The Shimla Collection
Fashion Maternity Retailer Introduces Capsule Collection
Jul 18, 2019, 07:00 ET
MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top maternity retailer A Pea in the Pod®, part of Destination Maternity Corp., announced today the launch of the brand's newest fashion capsule, The Shimla Collection. Inspired by a recent trip to India, The Shimla Collection consists of seven beautiful pieces—including dresses, a top, and easy fitting pants —in a variety of elegant and flattering silhouettes, along with a stylish straw tote.
"With soft shaping and black and white bold lines, the vison for The Shimla Collection combines the nuances of eastern culture with western flair," said Sara Dennis, senior vice president of design, Destination Maternity. "Each piece hints of summer wanderlust and celebrates the unique beauty of every mother-to-be and new mom with flattering fits and a sleek style reminiscent of the magical sights, sounds and culture of India."
The Shimla Collection offers effortless style for both pre-and-post pregnancy, with seven elevated and on-trend fashion pieces that can easily be dressed up or down. Pieces include:
- Very Vertical: The Striped Woven Maternity Dress flatters and drapes every bump in chic comfort that can be worn bare foot to the beach or a little heel for an upscale event.
- Get Lost in Lace: With a flared elbow sleeve and eyelet overlay, the Eyelet Wrap Maternity Dress is more than a little black dress. It is the perfect Summer-to-Autumn transition piece.
- Pleasing Peasant Top: Lightweight and breezy, the Striped Peasant Woven Top features black and white stripes and ties on top for effortless chic.
- Look to Linen: The Under Belly Linen Smocked Wide Leg Maternity Pants offer an on-trend wide leg with a texturized smock style. These laid-back pants also feature crochet details and easily go from day to night.
- Eastern Embroidery: Featuring Schiffli lace and luxe fabrics, the Schiffli Maternity Dress goes on a fashion journey to the East. With a high neckline, micro-ruffle layers, and a black and white color palette, this dress beautifully balances every baby bump.
- Gorgeous Georgette: Featuring elegant layers and texture, moms-to-be can create a perfect party look or a daytime outfit with the Tiered Maternity Dress.
- Beauty and the Beach: The Embroidered Maternity Swim Cover Up Dress helps mommas cover up and be seen during every pool party. This beautiful yet fun coverup in lightweight linen with embroidery can be worn at the beach and beyond.
- Bonus Bag: A compliment to the Shimla capsule collection, the Natural Jute and Lurex Tote Bag is made from jute, a natural fiber from stems of old-world plants and mixed with metallic lurex, puts style in the bag with every piece.
The Shimla Collection offers high-quality details at attainable price points. The collection is available for purchase on A Pea in the Pod's website at apeainthepod.com and select retail stores.
ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP. Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.
URLs: A Pea in the Pod Shimla Collection, www.apeainthepod.com/Shimla
