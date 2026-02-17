Inspired by Prince's Iconic Song, Mayte Garcia and April & Ashley Launch "The Most Beautiful™" Rose Honoring Women Everywhere

The official debut of the The Most Beautiful™ rose was celebrated on Valentine's Day during a Rose Baptism event in Las Vegas, where Garcia joined leadership from Roses Forever and April & Ashley. The event brought together friends and family to honor the story and icon behind its creation.

"From the gardens of Denmark to the heart of Las Vegas, the The Most Beautiful™ rose is more than a flower — it's a symbol of love, legacy and purpose. Every petal tells a story, and every purchase supports a cause close to my heart, Live 4 Love Charities," said Mayte Garcia.

Developed in collaboration with Roses Forever , The Most Beautiful™ rose bush features rich, soft-pink coloration, full form and strong growing performance, making it ideal for home gardens, commemorative plantings and gifting occasions.

"Our goal was to create a rose that delivers beauty without complication," said Rosa Eskelund, Breeding Director at Roses Forever. "This variety continues to flower into autumn, performs reliably in the garden and is sturdy enough for indoor bouquets."

Known for cultivating celebrity namesake roses with precision and care on their family farms, April & Ashley carefully selects each plant for its beauty and performance. The Most Beautiful™ rose is nurtured through every stage of growth and harvested on demand, arriving healthy and ready to bloom.

"We are honored to offer The Most Beautiful™ rose to customers who admire Prince, Mayte and truly exceptional roses," said Tyler Francis, co-founder and lead farmer at April & Ashley. "As the exclusive grower and retailer in the U.S. and Canada, we take great pride in caring for this rose and delivering it with the quality and attention it deserves."

The Most Beautiful™ rose is available for purchase now at AprilandAshley.com , with proceeds from each plant sold supporting Live 4 Love Charities ' efforts to expand access to music and arts education, strengthen communities and empower creativity.

For more information, visit aprilandashley.com/products/most-beautiful .

About April & Ashley

April & Ashley delivers rose bouquets and rose bushes grown and harvested by its own farmers, shipping them fresh directly to customers' doors. With no warehouses or middlemen, every rose is cut to order and carefully handled to ensure exceptional beauty, fragrance and longevity. Built on generations of family-owned rose-growing expertise, April & Ashley offers a curated selection of premium and exclusive varieties while stewarding the land through responsible growing practices, recyclable packaging and meaningful community support.

About Roses Forever

Roses Forever is a global rose innovation company specializing in the development of premium rose varieties for international markets. Known for its advanced breeding techniques and commitment to quality, Roses Forever partners with growers and brands around the world to create roses that combine visual distinction, durability and lasting performance.

About Mayte Garcia and Live 4 Love Charities

Mayte Garcia is an artist, author and philanthropist whose work honors women and creativity. She is widely known as the inspiration behind Prince's song "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," written as a tribute to her and women everywhere. Garcia is also the co-founder of Live 4 Love Charities .

