Inspired By Sustainability And Urban Living, CASACOR Miami Returns For Its Third Year At Brickell City Centre

An international purveyor of innovative design and world-class craftsmanship in the interior design category, CASACOR Miami will continue the tradition of the CASACOR brand, annually bringing together renowned architects, interior designers and landscapers, from around the world and locally to present their distinct signature styles along with the latest interior furnishings, art, color trends, textiles, lighting, home accessories and global culture.

"This year, we are adding panel conversations to give our designers a voice while providing an educational component to the exhibition. Besides the talented interior designers and architects participating, we are working with landscape architecture firm L&ND and curatorial collective Ground Control who will curate art and create spaces inspired in nature and urban living," said Lina Hargrett, the curator for CASACOR Miami in 2019. "CASACOR Miami has become a platform for new and returning designers and artists to push their creativity."

Allowing visitors to move from micro-environments to vignettes, the designers will transform 25,000 square feet in the residential sales gallery (700 Brickell Avenue, Miami FL). Visionaries, such as Moniomi Design, Allan Malouf, Pininfarina, Jesus Pacheco Studio, Edge Collections, Alberto Salaberri, and Léo Shehtman return to CASACOR Miami. This year, the three-week exhibition continues to add new top-tier designers to its impressive roster, such as Ukraine's rising design firm YODEZEEN, AD100 best interior designers for 2017 listed Sig Bergamin and Michelle Haim from award-winning design firm Fanny Haim & Associates. Other participating design and architecture firms new to CASACOR Miami include Cristiana Mascarenhas, Mr. Alex Tate Design , Guimar Urbina Interiors, B+G Design, Tamara Feldman Design, Studio RODA in collaboration with Odabashian, IG Workshop, and Light on White Design Studio.

"Every year, I am surprised and blown away with the level of creativity and how the designers and curator pour their hearts and souls into the exhibition. The artists truly outdo themselves and go above and beyond anything I have ever seen in the interior design world," said Maile Aguila, senior vice president of residential sales for Swire Properties Inc. "At Swire, we aim to build transformational projects and partner with like-minded brands. CASACOR Miami does a beautiful job of curating the space and bringing forward-thinking designers together to deliver more than a typical exhibition; it's truly a work of art."

With tickets starting at $30 and student admissions at $20, the 19-day exhibition will bring interior and architectural designs speaking to minimalism, maximalism, experiential, conceptual, organic, as well as innovative design spaces. Landscaping artists are curating living spaces to allow guests to truly connect with nature and create a sense of belonging and calmness in the epicenter of Miami.

The eclectic exhibition will give guests the opportunity to meet participating design professionals and brands while engaging with innovative design ideas that may be applied to their own living spaces. For more information and/or to purchase tickets, please visit www.casacormiami.com.

