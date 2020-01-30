Inspired Expands Its Offerings At ICE London 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced its expanded presence at this year's ICE tradeshow in London from February 4-6. Inspired is set to showcase a stronger and more diverse portfolio of innovative content, products, services and solutions developed by the combination of Inspired and Novomatic UK's Gaming Technology Group ("NTG") following its acquisition on October 1, 2019.

"The acquisition of NTG has multiplied our talent, resources, game design and technology and this year's ICE tradeshow is the first opportunity since we began the integration to show the world our complete range of products and services," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired. "We are excited to showcase the compelling games, creative hardware and powerful solutions we now offer across Gaming, Virtuals and Interactive, which make the enlarged Company a provider of one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in today's competitive marketplace."

GAMING

With more than 58,000 video lottery terminals ("VLTs") installed, Inspired is an established leader with iconic games across the industry. ICE visitors will be able to see Inspired's strong suite of customized content and premium cabinets that are outperforming competitors in key markets.

A highlight of the show will be the Valor™ cabinet, a premium GSA-compliant product that launched in October 2019 in Illinois and Greece and has already been shortlisted in the Land-based Product of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2019. Valor's multi-game experience includes player-popular features and content and provides a style of play for every player on the same cabinet, whether they are looking for time-on-device or larger jackpots.

The eye-catching Prismatic™ cabinet will also be on display in Inspired's booth with a plethora of new games supported by Inspired, Astra and Bell-Fruit and now available in four configurations: Upright, Lo Boy™, Vert and the new Community configuration. The successful Upright cabinet is compatible with Astra's legacy Big Bonus Wheel to create a two-, three- or four-player set-up, in addition to effectively being a single machine operation. The Lo Boy™ (Slant) cabinet features a lower height level without interrupting venue sightlines and a newly designed player-tested multi-game menu branded Uber Hot. The new Vert is an exciting new cabinet style targeting Category C gaming with a portrait top screen instead of a landscape top screen. The Community™ cabinet is a significant new launch for our Category C customers featuring Community Kings™, which builds on the immense popularity of Reel King®. In addition to the traditional features of the original, Community Kings includes new community-based features that allow players to participate together across the bank of machines.

"Prismatic and Valor are at the top of customers must-have lists and are setting the standard as the go-to cabinets for delivery of premium, feature-rich, aesthetically pleasing content," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Making great games is what we strive to do, and our diverse portfolio is strengthened and broadened with the range of premium cabinet options, giving operators maximum choice."

VIRTUALS

Inspired is known for its award-winning visual effects that make the Company a leader in Virtual Sports. And the magic of Virtuals keeps getting better. At this year's ICE, Inspired will be introducing its groundbreaking new V-Play Soccer 3™ game, the latest addition to its most popular Virtual Sports series of all time. Featuring vastly improved graphics and animations, player models, stadium environments and dynamic camera angles, V-Play Soccer 3 provides an unparalleled player experience. This product sets a new standard for the industry, including more goals per event than any other game, the option to pick women's teams and the first Virtual Soccer product to feature markets for individual goal scorers in the match. Operators will be excited to offer this product in advance of this summer's big tournament.

Additionally, Inspired is one of the only providers to offer a wide array of betting markets on Virtual Basketball and Virtual Football. Since its inaugural launch in 2019, Virtual Basketball achieved immediate success, becoming one of the best-performing Virtual Sports online. Inspired is now bringing this new level of realism to Virtual Football. The latest Virtual Football games will be delivering an experience and not just a game, utilizing the name, image, and likenesses of NFL Alumni members in virtual football games worldwide. Inspired's iconic Virtuals content will also be available to view at several partner's ICE booths including SIS, Novomatic, Intralot and Vermantia.

With so many great Virtual Sports, operators will need to see Inspired's new V-Play Plug & Play™ solution, a complete end-to-end online virtual sportsbook product that allows operators to access Inspired's award-winning scheduled Virtuals with minimal integration effort and rapid speed-to-market. Plug & Play is simple and quick to install, making the Virtuals product available with no sportsbook integration needed. A full bet management tool is included, delivering a complete sports betting experience with custom branding option availability.

INTERACTIVE

Inspired will also feature a wide Interactive portfolio of top-performing content including slots, table games, scratch cards, and the exclusive Sizzling Hot Spins™ feature (now available on five games) at the show. ICE is a great opportunity to see the Company's newest strong performing games such as Rainbow Cash Pots™, an Irish themed cash collector game; Elemental Beasts™, a fantasy-themed slots title with a unique bonus round; Jagr's Super Slots™, an interactive game that features legendary hockey player Jaromir Jagr; Desperados Wild™, Inspired's first-ever Megaways® branded game featuring two exciting and highly volatile bonuses; and Maximus Soldier of Rome™, which was just nominated for the Top Performing Online Slot for the EKG Slot Awards.

"With the proliferation of online gaming through multiple channels, the ability to leverage top performing Inspired and NTG game titles and award-winning Virtual Sports content online and on mobile devices worldwide has made our Interactive business a great growth driver for customers," Pierce continued. "ICE is the world's biggest and most international gaming technology event, and a great opportunity for customers to experience the strength and breadth of the product offerings that make Inspired 'Essential Entertainment'."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 58,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 and in Inspired's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

