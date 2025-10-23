Inspired Go, Fuzzball, and Bioligent named winners of the Tomorrow Brand Challenge powered by Recharge

Inspired Go, Fuzzball, and Bioligent take home nearly $1M collectively in prizes for building world-class subscription experiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge, the leading subscription platform, has announced the winners of its first-ever Tomorrow Brand Challenge, a six-month competition that challenged brands across the world to invest in and build world-class subscription experiences.

The brands were divided into categories based on monthly GMV (gross merchandise value): Champion, Challenger, and Startup. The Challenge measured brands on subscriber growth over the six-month competition period of January 1 - June 30, 2025.

Champion Category Winner: Inspired Go is a fresh meal delivery service that makes eating healthy simple, convenient, and crave-worthy. (Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.)

is a fresh meal delivery service that makes eating healthy simple, convenient, and crave-worthy. (Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.) Challenger Category Winner: Fuzzball , a cat food subscription service, delivering the highest protein wet food to your doorstep. (Headquartered in London, UK.)

, a cat food subscription service, delivering the highest protein wet food to your doorstep. (Headquartered in London, UK.) Startup Category Winner: Bioligent, science-driven supplements built for your biology and daily wellness. (Headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.)

"We launched this competition to partner with our merchants and help them create a best-in-class subscription experience that builds lasting customer relationships," said Oisin O'Connor, Recharge co-founder and CEO. "It's been incredible to see their growth this year, and also get to know the people behind the brands. I can't wait to see how they redefine the subscription experience in their space, and continue to deliver best-in-class programs to their customers."

"Winning the Tomorrow Brand Challenge was truly a catalyst for Bioligent's growth," said Gina Stevenson, Bioligent co-founder and CEO. "It gave us the opportunity to connect with other innovative subscription brands and collaborate directly with the Recharge team, whose best practices and suite of offerings have been instrumental in enhancing our customer journey, retention, and overall strategy for long-term growth."

"Being named the Champion winner was a huge milestone for us," said Derek Rucki, Inspired Go co-founder. "It validated the work we've put into building a product that makes healthy eating easier and gave us the momentum, capital, and visibility to accelerate our growth."

"Winning the Recharge Tomorrow Brand Challenge was a testament to the hard work that our team has put into building a subscription experience that helps provide proper food for all catkind," said Eli Wachsmann, Fuzzball co-founder. "The capital has been instrumental in allowing us to continue our growth, improve our customer experience, and foster our community of caring cat parents."

Inspired Go, Fuzzball, and Bioligent have each won a $100,000 cash prize, and funds for a marketing initiative and team retreat. They also each received a pair of tickets to attend Recharge's 2025 brand trip to see the Big Race in Monza, Italy.

About Recharge

Recharge is the subscription platform for the world's fastest-growing and most innovative brands. Shopify's premier subscription solution, Recharge is on a mission to build the future of commerce around customer retention.

Known for its relentless product innovation and focus on ease of use, Recharge helps merchants deliver seamless customer experiences that drive customer retention and revenue growth. The Recharge platform leverages data from over 100 million shoppers to help brands more successfully set up, manage, and grow their subscription businesses.

Recharge is a hands-on partner to over 20,000 brands globally — including quip, Dr. Squatch, Blueland, Estrid, Oats Overnight, Bobbie, and more.

