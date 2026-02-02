Inspired Healthcare Capital Initiates Strategic Restructuring to Explore Options to Maximize Stakeholder Value

Communities will continue normal operations; resident care and services remain the top priority

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Healthcare Capital (the "Company"), a company specializing in developing, managing, and operating senior-housing communities, announced today that it and its affiliates have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth Division). This move is designed to protect its focus on resident care and to preserve and maximize value for all stakeholders through exploration of all strategic alternatives, including potentially deleveraging its balance sheet, facilitating a formal marketing and sale process, and implementing a comprehensive restructuring transaction.

Throughout this process, the Company will continue working closely with its residents, vendors, secured creditors, and investors, and it does not expect any operational impact from this chapter 11 process on any operating senior community.

In October 2025, the Company significantly changed its corporate governance and leadership structure, replacing the former senior leadership team with independent managers. CRS Capstone Partners, LLC was appointed independent manager and director of IHC and IHC Holdings, and Trinity River Associates, LLC now serves as independent manager and director for the entities that control the Delaware Statutory Trusts. The Company also appointed M. Benjamin Jones, Ankura Consulting Group, to serve as Chief Restructuring Officer and manage the business through this Chapter 11 process, along with the current leadership team.

The Company has initiated the restructuring to pursue three goals (a) ensure continued quality housing in its communities and care for its residents, (b) access funding to pursue sale or restructuring transactions that will maximize the value of the Company's assets for all stakeholders, and (c) preserve claims and causes of action and establish a process for such claims to be adjudicated for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Inspired Healthcare Capital's communities will remain fully operational throughout this process, ensuring that the resident experience is not negatively impacted. Residents will continue to receive the same high-quality care, services, and amenities they have come to expect.

"Over the past several years, Inspired Healthcare Capital faced significant liquidity challenges and became reliant on raising additional capital," said M. Benjamin Jones, Chief Restructuring Officer. "These challenges were further compounded by recent regulatory inquiries and subsequent threatened litigation. This process will best allow us to maintain continuity for the residents at our properties, preserve the Company's claims and causes of action, and simultaneously explore the different available options to maximize value for stakeholders."

To support operations throughout the marketing and sale process, Inspired Healthcare Capital has secured a commitment for $35 million in debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing from Lapis Municipal Opportunities Fund V, LP. Subject to Court approval, this capital will ensure that the Company can meet its ongoing obligations to employees, vendors, and partners.

The Company has filed several "first-day" motions with the Court to continue its operations as normal during the process. These motions include requests to continue employee wage and benefit programs, and to continue performance under agreements with third-party managers.

The Company will work to complete the restructuring and marketing process expeditiously.

Additional information on the Company's Chapter 11 case can be found at https://dm.epiq11.com/InspiredHealthcare. Stakeholders can also contact Epiq, the Company's noticing and claims agent, at 877-378-7708 (for toll-free U.S. calls) or 971-309-1342 (for tolled international calls).

Inspired Healthcare Capital is advised by McDermott Will & Schulte as legal counsel, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. as investment banker, and Ankura Consulting Group as restructuring advisor.

About Inspired Healthcare Capital

Inspired Healthcare Capital is a private equity firm specializing in senior housing investments, dedicated to creating exceptional living environments for their approximately 2,620 residents. Inspired Healthcare Capital owns 35 operating senior living communities in 14 states, comprised of independent living units, assisted living units, and memory care units. Inspired Healthcare Capital also forms and manages fund entities and has a strong commitment to delivering long-term value to its investors, while prioritizing the well-being and care of its residents.

