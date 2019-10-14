Inspired Is Essential Entertainment At G2E 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) is bringing the content and solutions that make the company "Essential Entertainment" to Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), the largest gathering of global, commercial and tribal gaming professionals in North America, October 15th to 17th at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. Inspired will showcase products at Booth #4130.

"Inspired is a leading gaming brand throughout Europe, especially with our recent acquisition of Novomatic UK's Gaming Technology Group, and now we're bringing the buzz to North America," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired. "Our products appeal to a wide variety of players and are unique to the marketplace, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenues. G2E is the best place for gaming and lottery operators to see the visually stunning graphics, entertaining themes and high-performing features that have proven popular around the world."

Gaming

Inspired will showcase a premium suite of GSA-compliant products, including a rich variety of Video Lottery Terminal / Video Gaming Terminal (VLT/VGT) themes with proven high-performing features. Inspired's multi-game experience offers products addressing the preferences of every player on the same cabinet, whether they are looking for time-on-device or larger jackpots.

The star of this year's show will be Inspired's new VALOR™ cabinet, which is new to North America and has already been shortlisted in the Land-based Product of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2019. VALOR is aesthetically pleasing and reliable, boasting striking dual 27" high-definition floating screens with superior sound that deliver an immersive player experience and perfectly complement the company's diverse range of visually impactful content. The cabinet also frames an elegant, easy-to-follow multi-game user interface that delivers intuitive game selection and fast loading times. Inspired just has been licensed in Illinois and expects to start making placements in the fourth quarter 2019.

Virtuals

Inspired has been recreating the action and settings of some of the world's most famous sporting events for over 15 years. Virtual Sports are new to North America but Inspired is a pioneer and leader, selected as Virtual Sports Supplier of the Year at the EGR B2B Awards four years running and Virtual Sports Supplier of the Year by Gaming Intelligence at the ICE Expo 2019 in London.

"Virtual Sports are the perfect cross-over product between sports and casino gaming, which makes them essential in the current environment of sports betting and online gaming expansion," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Our latest partnerships with Jaromir Jagr and our favorite superstars from the NFLA allow us to create more passionate and competitive Virtual Sports experiences and attractive new revenue sources for gaming and lottery operators."

The Company remains the only provider of Virtual Football, which is live with operators now and will become even more exciting with Inspired's recent agreement with the NFL Alumni ("NFLA") to utilize the name, image, and likenesses of NFLA members in virtual football games worldwide. Also at G2E, Inspired will be introducing its groundbreaking new Virtual Basketball game. Virtual Basketball, which is offered in two variations for the US and Europe, uses the latest in motion capture technology to create a new level of realism — delivering an experience, not just a game.

With so many great Virtual Sports, operators will need to see Inspired's new V-Play Plug & Play™ solution, a complete end-to-end online virtual sportsbook product that allows operators to access Inspired's award-winning scheduled virtuals with minimal integration effort and rapid speed-to-market. Plug & Play is simple and quick to install, making the virtual product available with no sportsbook integration needed. A full bet management tool is included, delivering a complete sports betting experience with custom branding option availability.

Interactive

Inspired will also feature a deep Interactive portfolio of top-performing content ranging from slots, table games, scratch cards, and the exclusive Sizzling Hot Spins feature (now available on five games), as well as new exciting games like Book of Halloween™, a spooky holiday-themed slot; Elemental Beast™, a fantasy-themed slots title; and Furlong Fortunes Sprint™, a horse racing-themed slot with an exciting Virtual Horse Race bonus.

A highlight of the show will be the introduction of Jagr's Super Slots, an interactive game that features legendary hockey player Jaromir Jagr on 6x4 reels with stacked wilds of up to 8x that can combine to deliver a maximum win of over 26,000x. In addition to launching Jagr 's Super Slots at G2E, Inspired will also provide a sneak peek at Jagr's Virtual Hockey game. Jágr himself will meet and greet fans in support of this new game at the Inspired booth (#4130) on Wednesday, October 16th from 1:00pm until 3:00pm PT.

Please visit Inspired's G2E booth to experience the strength and breadth of the product offerings that make Inspired "Essential Entertainment."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 58,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

