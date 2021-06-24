Inspired Launches V-Play™ Soccer 3.0, Matchday 3.0 And European Tournament With OPAP

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that it has joined with OPAP S.A. ("OPAP"), the leading Greek betting and lottery operator, to launch V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Matchday 3.0 with enhanced graphics, new features and European Tournament, which offers never-before-seen functionality, across OPAP's retail estate throughout Greece.

Inspired's V-Play Soccer 3.0 offers new first scorer markets and increased goal opportunities. Inspired's Matchday 3.0 offers betting opportunities across four concurrent soccer games every four minutes. Both V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Matchday 3.0 include new and enhanced graphics.

European Tournament leverages V-Play Soccer 3.0 graphics in a new seven-day knock-out competition offering tournament markets fully integrated with OPAP's sportsbook platform, which is being scheduled during the European Football Championships. In addition to offering the most popular single match betting markets, the brand-new knock-out format enables players to bet on how teams will progress through the rounds of fixtures and who will ultimately win the European Tournament.

"We are thrilled to introduce these brand-new Virtual Sports products to OPAP's customer base across Greece," said Steve Rogers, Chief Commercial Officer Virtual Sports for Inspired. "Our Virtual Sports have proven to be successful in Greece, and we know these soccer products will deliver the engaging betting experience OPAP customers expect, further complementing their gaming and sports betting businesses. It's particularly exciting to launch these products as retail betting returns to Greece and right in time for the European Football Championships."

"Inspired has been a trusted supplier for years," said Fotis Zisimopoulos, Product Director at OPAP. "Their Virtuals have proven to be very popular with customers in our retail venues. We are delighted to offer our customers these new products and deliver an improved betting experience in our stores."

Inspired's multi award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 32,000 retail channels and various online websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact :

For Investors

Aimee Remey

[email protected]

+1 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inseinc.com

